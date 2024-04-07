John Mulaney Has 'Been a Huge Pillar of Strength' for Partner Olivia Munn After Cancer Reveal

To conclude her message, she gave a shout-out toward the Baby J star and other loved ones.

"I’m so thankful to my friends and family for loving me through this. I’m so thankful to John for the nights he spent researching what every operation and medication meant and what side effects and recovery I could expect. For being there before I went into each surgery and being there when I woke up, always placing framed photos of our little boy Malcom so it would be the first thing I saw when I opened my eyes," she gushed. "Thank you to the friends who’ve had b----- cancer and the friends who connected me to friends who’ve had b----- cancer for guiding me through some of my most uncertain and overwhelming moments."