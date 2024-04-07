John Mulaney Has 'Been a Huge Pillar of Strength' for Partner Olivia Munn After Cancer Reveal
John Mulaney has immensely helped partner Olivia Munn as she continues to battle b----- cancer.
According to a source, the actress, 43, has been able to lean on the comedian, 41, amid her recent diagnosis.
“He’s been a huge pillar of strength for Olivia,” they spilled. “He knows it wasn’t an easy process and is so inspired by her bravery.”
As OK! previously reported, on March 13, Munn shared the news of her condition on Instagram.
"I wouldn’t have found my cancer for another year — at my next scheduled mammogram — except that my OBGYN, Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi, decided to calculate my Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Score. The fact that she did saved my life," the New Girl alum, who shares son Malcolm, 2, with Mulaney, began.
"Dr. Alibadi looked at factors like my age, familial b----- cancer history, and the fact that I had my first child after the age of 30. She discovered my lifetime risk was at 37 percent. Because of thats score I was sent to get an MRI, which led to an ultrasound, which led to a biopsy. The biopsy showed I had Luminal B cancer in both b-------. Luminal B is an aggressive, fast-moving cancer," she continued.
"30 days after that biopsy I had a double mastectomy. I went from feeling completely fine one day, to waking up in a hospital bed after a 10-hour surgery the next," she detailed. "I’m lucky. We caught it with enough time that I had options. I want the same for any women who might have to face this one day. Ask your doctor to calculate your B------ Cancer Risk Assessment Score. Dr. Aliabadi says that if the number is greater than 20 percent, you need annual mammograms and breast MRIs starting at age 30."
To conclude her message, she gave a shout-out toward the Baby J star and other loved ones.
"I’m so thankful to my friends and family for loving me through this. I’m so thankful to John for the nights he spent researching what every operation and medication meant and what side effects and recovery I could expect. For being there before I went into each surgery and being there when I woke up, always placing framed photos of our little boy Malcom so it would be the first thing I saw when I opened my eyes," she gushed. "Thank you to the friends who’ve had b----- cancer and the friends who connected me to friends who’ve had b----- cancer for guiding me through some of my most uncertain and overwhelming moments."
Us Weekly reported on the source's claims.