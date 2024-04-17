Olivia Munn Admits Cancer Battle Has Been 'a Lot Tougher Than I Expected,' Says Having 2-Year-Old Son Malcolm Makes Disease 'More Terrifying'
Olivia Munn got emotional in a recent sit-down about her b----- cancer diagnosis.
“I was not someone who obsessed over death or was afraid of it in any way,” she spilled of battling the often fatal disease, noting “having a little baby at home made everything much more terrifying.”
Munn, 43, shares 2-year-old Malcolm with partner John Mulaney, 41, whom she was first romantically linked to in 2021.
The actress was recently diagnosed with bilateral b----- cancer after tests revealed she had growths in both b------.
“You realize cancer doesn’t care who you are; it doesn’t care if you have a baby or if you don’t have time,” she shared. “It comes at you, and you have no choice but to face it head-on.”
Within the month, Munn had a double mastectomy.
“I had amazing doctors, but it was still a negotiation sometimes on what we are doing,” the Love Wedding Repeat star said of what procedures she had done to eliminate the cancer.
Munn noted how her diagnosis came as a huge shock, as her annual mammogram just three months prior had come back clear.
“I was walking around thinking that I had no b------ cancer,” she stated. “I did all the tests that I knew about.”
“There’s so much information, and you’re making these huge decisions for the rest of your life,” Munn continued. “I really tried to be prepared, but the truth is that nothing could prepare me for what I would feel like, what it would look like and how I would handle it emotionally. It was a lot tougher than I expected.”
Despite not having to undergo any chemotherapy or radiation, she did begin hormone suppression therapy, which has put her into medically induced menopause.
“I’m constantly thinking it’s hot, my hair is thinning, and I’m tired a lot,” Munn explained.
She expressed how Mulaney has been a supportive partner through the scary experience.
“It would’ve felt like climbing an iceberg without him,” she said. “I don’t think he had a moment to himself, between being an incredibly handsom father and going to and from the hospital — taking Malcolm to the park, putting him to nap, driving to Cedars-Sinai, hanging out with me, going home, putting Malcolm to bed, coming back to me. And he did it all happily.”
Munn also added how motherhood has helped her through this tough time, saying, “When I’m with him, it’s the only time my brain doesn’t think about being sick. I’m just so happy with him. And it puts a lot of stuff into perspective. Because if my body changes, I’m still his mom. If I have hot flashes, I’m still his mom. If I lose my hair, I’m still his mom. That’s really what matters the most to me. I get to be here for him.”
People interviewed Munn.