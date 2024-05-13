Olivia Munn Froze Her Eggs in Order to Have More Children With John Mulaney After Shocking Cancer Diagnosis
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney may not be done having kids.
In a candid interview, the X-Men: Apocalypse actress, 43, revealed she made the risky decision to freeze her eggs weeks after being diagnosed with b---- cancer, as she and the comedian, 41, wanted to keep their options open in order to have another baby.
Munn admitted she had undergone the procedure on three separate occasions in her life — when she was 33, 39, and most recently, at 42. "It's interesting because my 33-year-old eggs were great. My 39-year-old eggs? None of them worked," the mother-of-one, who shares 2-year-old son, Malcolm, with Mulaney, said.
"As you get older, one month can have great eggs, the other not so much," she continued. "Clearly, the month we did at 39 was not a good month. After my diagnosis, we decided to try one more round of egg retrievals and hoped it was a good month."
The Newsroom alum and the former Saturday Night Live writer made the joint decision that it would be worth it for Munn to try the retrieval process one more time because the treatment for her illness could hinder her ability to have kids. "John and I talked about it a lot, and we don't feel like we're done growing our family, but we didn't know if I would have to do chemotherapy or radiation," she explained.
Undergoing the procedure was also dangerous because Munn would have to take hormones before the surgery, which could result in more cancer cells growing in her body.
"We just wanted a few more eggs," Munn added. “At my age, one in every 10 eggs are healthy, and we were hoping to make one embryo from this retrieval.”
Luckily, the high-risk decision was worth it. "A few hours later, we got the call from my doctor. He shared that we had two healthy embryos," the brunette beauty noted. "John and I just started crying. It was just so exciting because not only did we get it in one retrieval, but it also meant that I didn't have to keep putting myself at risk. It was just amazing."
The Violet actress publicly shared the scary life update about her health battle in March to raise awareness for people to undergo regular cancer checks.
"We are very protective of our little life, but I knew from the day she was diagnosed that the risk assessment test her doctor had done open-and-shut saved her life," Mulaney said of his partner. "So, while we like to lead our life privately, I was completely supportive of Olivia sharing her story."
