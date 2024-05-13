Olivia Munn Froze Her Eggs in Order to Have More Children With John Mulaney After Shocking Cancer Diagnosis

Munn admitted she had undergone the procedure on three separate occasions in her life — when she was 33, 39, and most recently, at 42. "It's interesting because my 33-year-old eggs were great. My 39-year-old eggs? None of them worked," the mother-of-one, who shares 2-year-old son, Malcolm, with Mulaney, said.

"As you get older, one month can have great eggs, the other not so much," she continued. "Clearly, the month we did at 39 was not a good month. After my diagnosis, we decided to try one more round of egg retrievals and hoped it was a good month."