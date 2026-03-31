Olivia Munn Gushes Over Kylie Kelce’s 'Firm' Parenting Style: 'She’s Done It Right'
March 31 2026, Updated 1:17 p.m. ET
Olivia Munn is taking notes from Kylie Kelce’s parenting style.
During the Tuesday, March 31, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the actress, 45, praised the podcast host, 34, for the way she raises her four daughters with husband Jason Kelce.
The movie star discussed Kylie’s recent appearance on the “Sunday Sports Club” podcast, where she weighed in on people giving her unprompted parenting advice.
“It’s the same way as unsolicited mom advice, when people see you out with your kid, and they’re like, ‘They should have a hat on.’ You should mind your f------ business,” Kylie quipped on the podcast. “‘She should have socks on.’ That’s great, do you have any? Because the three pairs I brought with me, she already chucked. You do with that what you will.”
Olivia Munn Would Welcome Parenting Advice From Kylie Kelce
Olivia stood by the internet personality’s fiery response as she recapped the viral moment on Today.
“I agree with her. It is frustrating. But you know who I would take parenting advice from? Kylie,” she said. “She’s talked about how she’s more firm than gentle parenting, which is what I prefer, and it’s nicer. She’s got so many children. She’s doing it right. She can do so much…I struggle with two [kids,] and I see her with four, and I’m like, ‘Man.’”
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The mother-of-two recalled people telling her how to parent her own children, Malcolm, 4, and Méi, 1, whom she shares with husband John Mulaney.
“I’ve gotten this a few times: ‘It’s pretty cold. You should have a coat.’ Just like what she was saying. I don’t think people understand how hard it is to get a kid to wear a coat,” she explained. “My pediatrician, I asked her about it, she’s like, ‘When they get really cold, they’ll ask for the coat. They’re fine.’ I find that I’ve actually gotten a lot of good advice on social media. I had a really hard time doing that wrap when both of my children were born, and I never got it right, but I got of advice on it…it made me feel seen and helped. I just couldn’t do my part of it.”
During a March 2025 episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, Olivia stressed just how difficult parenting can be sometimes, especially with her husband’s busy travel schedule.
'I Was So Distraught'
“My 3-year-old hit his limit. It was screaming, crying and saying things to me where my feelings were getting hurt,” she remembered of one trip to New York City, where she was taking care of her toddler solo. “And then he didn’t want me to be with my daughter because the jealousy was coming in and I just broke down crying — a cry I have never cried ... I was so distraught.”