Olivia Munn Gushes Over Kylie Kelce’s 'Firm' Parenting Style: 'She’s Done It Right'

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Olivia Munn is taking notes from Kylie Kelce’s parenting style. During the Tuesday, March 31, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the actress, 45, praised the podcast host, 34, for the way she raises her four daughters with husband Jason Kelce. The movie star discussed Kylie’s recent appearance on the “Sunday Sports Club” podcast, where she weighed in on people giving her unprompted parenting advice.

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Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Olivia Munn guest-starred on 'TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle.'

“It’s the same way as unsolicited mom advice, when people see you out with your kid, and they’re like, ‘They should have a hat on.’ You should mind your f------ business,” Kylie quipped on the podcast. “‘She should have socks on.’ That’s great, do you have any? Because the three pairs I brought with me, she already chucked. You do with that what you will.”

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Olivia Munn Would Welcome Parenting Advice From Kylie Kelce

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Olivia Munn admires Kylie Kelce's parenting style.

Olivia stood by the internet personality’s fiery response as she recapped the viral moment on Today. “I agree with her. It is frustrating. But you know who I would take parenting advice from? Kylie,” she said. “She’s talked about how she’s more firm than gentle parenting, which is what I prefer, and it’s nicer. She’s got so many children. She’s doing it right. She can do so much…I struggle with two [kids,] and I see her with four, and I’m like, ‘Man.’”

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The Actress Dishes on Parenting Struggles

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Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Olivia Munn spoke about getting unsolicited parenting advice.

The mother-of-two recalled people telling her how to parent her own children, Malcolm, 4, and Méi, 1, whom she shares with husband John Mulaney. “I’ve gotten this a few times: ‘It’s pretty cold. You should have a coat.’ Just like what she was saying. I don’t think people understand how hard it is to get a kid to wear a coat,” she explained. “My pediatrician, I asked her about it, she’s like, ‘When they get really cold, they’ll ask for the coat. They’re fine.’ I find that I’ve actually gotten a lot of good advice on social media. I had a really hard time doing that wrap when both of my children were born, and I never got it right, but I got of advice on it…it made me feel seen and helped. I just couldn’t do my part of it.”

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Source: @kykelce/Instagram Kylie Kelce has four kids.

During a March 2025 episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, Olivia stressed just how difficult parenting can be sometimes, especially with her husband’s busy travel schedule.

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'I Was So Distraught'

Source: @kykelce/Instagram Kylie Kelce opened up about raising her daughters on her podcast.