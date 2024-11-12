John Mulaney Reveals Wife Olivia Munn Randomly Drug-Tested and Staged Mini-Intervention for Him When Was She Was 6 Months Pregnant
John Mulaney revealed his wife, Olivia Munn, did everything she could to support him amid his addiction recovery journey.
“There was a time when I would have told you that I could not fly, sleep, or perform unless I had a Klonopin,” the comedian, 42, said in a new interview, which was published on Tuesday, November 12. “I would have said, ‘It sucks because I don’t always want to take Klonopin and Xanax, but I have to.’ ”
Mulaney checked himself into rehab for cocaine and alcohol dependency in December 2020, recalling one "insane" night where he thought he might due to the amount of drugs he took.
“I thought, ‘Okay … I’m going to totally slow down. That was like a Tuesday. And Thursday night, I did it again,” he said.
After the incident, Mulaney said his wife, whom he married in July, staged a mini-intervention to help him along the way. When Munn was six months pregnant with her first child, Malcolm Hiệp, she gave Mulaney random drug tests to ensure he wouldn't slip up.
“It’s like a relief … I like to be able to not even have that be a question in her or anyone else’s mind,” said Mulaney, who also shares daughter Méi June with the actress, 44. “Something about peeing in that cup is like, I’m walking this walk. It gives me confidence.”
As OK! previously reported, Mulaney previously dished about first getting together with the mom-of-two and how she "held my hand through that h---."
"[She] got to date me out of recovery, which is what they call a reverse-catch," he quipped. "It is a very, very lucky thing to have met this woman."
In the meantime, the duo's relationship has gone through some ups and downs, as Munn revealed her b----- cancer diagnosis in March.
"I was not someone who obsessed over death or was afraid of it in any way," she said to People, explaining that "having a little baby at home made everything much more terrifying."
"You realize cancer doesn't care who you are; it doesn't care if you have a baby or if you don't have time," she continued. "It comes at you, and you have no choice but to face it head-on."
Fortunately, Mulaney was the perfect partner during the scary time.
"It would've felt like climbing an iceberg without him," she said of her husband. "I don't think he had a moment to himself, between being an incredibly hands-on father and going to and from the hospital — taking Malcolm to the park, putting him to nap, driving to Cedars-Sinai, hanging out with me, going home, putting Malcolm to bed, coming back to me."
"And he did it all happily," she added.