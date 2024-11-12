or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Olivia Munn
OK LogoCOUPLES

John Mulaney Reveals Wife Olivia Munn Randomly Drug-Tested and Staged Mini-Intervention for Him When Was She Was 6 Months Pregnant

olivia munn drug tested john mulaney
Source: @oliviamunn/Instagram

Olivia Munn drug-tested and staged a mini-intervention for John Mulaney was she was six months pregnant.

By:

Nov. 12 2024, Published 11:51 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

John Mulaney revealed his wife, Olivia Munn, did everything she could to support him amid his addiction recovery journey.

“There was a time when I would have told you that I could not fly, sleep, or perform unless I had a Klonopin,” the comedian, 42, said in a new interview, which was published on Tuesday, November 12. “I would have said, ‘It sucks because I don’t always want to take Klonopin and Xanax, but I have to.’ ”

Article continues below advertisement
olivia munn drug tested john mulaney
Source: @oliviamunn/Instagram

The star helped her husband amid his addiction recovery journey.

Article continues below advertisement

Mulaney checked himself into rehab for cocaine and alcohol dependency in December 2020, recalling one "insane" night where he thought he might due to the amount of drugs he took.

“I thought, ‘Okay … I’m going to totally slow down. That was like a Tuesday. And Thursday night, I did it again,” he said.

Article continues below advertisement
olivia munn drug tested john mulaney
Source: @oliviamunn/Instagram

The duo got married in July and share two kids.

Article continues below advertisement

After the incident, Mulaney said his wife, whom he married in July, staged a mini-intervention to help him along the way. When Munn was six months pregnant with her first child, Malcolm Hiệp, she gave Mulaney random drug tests to ensure he wouldn't slip up.

“It’s like a relief … I like to be able to not even have that be a question in her or anyone else’s mind,” said Mulaney, who also shares daughter Méi June with the actress, 44. “Something about peeing in that cup is like, I’m walking this walk. It gives me confidence.”

MORE ON:
Olivia Munn

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
olivia munn drug tested john mulaney
Source: @oliviamunn/Instagram

The pair welcomed their daughter via surrogate in September.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Mulaney previously dished about first getting together with the mom-of-two and how she "held my hand through that h---."

"[She] got to date me out of recovery, which is what they call a reverse-catch," he quipped. "It is a very, very lucky thing to have met this woman."

Article continues below advertisement
olivia munn drug tested john mulaney
Source: @oliviamunn/Instagram

The comedian previously went to rehab.

Article continues below advertisement

In the meantime, the duo's relationship has gone through some ups and downs, as Munn revealed her b----- cancer diagnosis in March.

"I was not someone who obsessed over death or was afraid of it in any way," she said to People, explaining that "having a little baby at home made everything much more terrifying."

"You realize cancer doesn't care who you are; it doesn't care if you have a baby or if you don't have time," she continued. "It comes at you, and you have no choice but to face it head-on."

Fortunately, Mulaney was the perfect partner during the scary time.

"It would've felt like climbing an iceberg without him," she said of her husband. "I don't think he had a moment to himself, between being an incredibly hands-on father and going to and from the hospital — taking Malcolm to the park, putting him to nap, driving to Cedars-Sinai, hanging out with me, going home, putting Malcolm to bed, coming back to me."

"And he did it all happily," she added.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.