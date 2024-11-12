John Mulaney Reveals Wife Olivia Munn Randomly Drug-Tested and Staged Mini-Intervention for Him When Was She Was 6 Months Pregnant

John Mulaney revealed his wife, Olivia Munn, did everything she could to support him amid his addiction recovery journey.

“There was a time when I would have told you that I could not fly, sleep, or perform unless I had a Klonopin,” the comedian, 42, said in a new interview, which was published on Tuesday, November 12. “I would have said, ‘It sucks because I don’t always want to take Klonopin and Xanax, but I have to.’ ”