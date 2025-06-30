Olivia Munn Makes a Dig at Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sánchez's Pricey Wedding After She Shaded All-Female Blue Origin Space Flight

"What are you guys gonna do up in space? What are you doing up there?" she pondered. "If you wanna go to space, why do you need to tell us about it, you know? It’s just like, go up there, have a good time, come on down."

"I know this is probably obnoxious, but like, it's so much money to go to space, and there's a lot of people who can't even afford eggs," the mom-of-two added.

After Jenna Bush Hager pointed out that the passengers had their hair and makeup done before the flight, the movie star called the situation "a bit gluttonous."

"Space exploration was to further our knowledge and to help mankind," she said. "What are they gonna do up there that has made it better for us down here?"