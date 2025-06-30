Olivia Munn Makes a Dig at Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sánchez's Pricey Wedding After She Shaded All-Female Blue Origin Space Flight
Olivia Munn is clearly not a fan of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez.
The actress took a jab at the couple amid their grandiose wedding festivities, which took place nearly two months after she shaded their Blue Origin space flight.
On Saturday, June 28 — one day after their nuptials — Munn reacted to an Instagram post Mia Farrow made that praised Bezos' ex-wife, Mackenzie Scott.
Mia Farrow and Olivia Munn Praise Jeff Bezos' Ex-Wife, Mackenzie Scott
"How awesome is MacKenzie Scott! (Jeff Bezos' first wife & mother of his 4 children)," Farrow wrote alongside a photo of Scott. "As of mid-December 2024, she had given a total of $19.3 billion to over 1600 charitable organizations."
Munn commented on the upload, "Truly incredible."
Olivia Munn Criticized Blue Origin Trip
As OK! reported, the Newsroom alum previously came for the couple after Sánchez went on the first all-female space trip under the Amazon founder's Blue Origin company.
While Munn was guest co-hosting the April 3 episode of Today With Jenna & Friends, she lamented of the excursion, "there are so many other things that are so important in the world right now."
- 'She Has No Class': Megyn Kelly Roasts Jeff Bezos' Fiancée Lauren Sánchez's Outfit She Wore to Donald Trump's 2025 Inauguration
- 'She Needs to Retire': Katy Perry Called a 'Train Wreck' as Videos of Her 'Cringe' Tour Performance Go Viral — Watch
- Kesha Accused of Shading Katy Perry's Trip to Space as Pop Stars' Feud Heats Up
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Blue Origin's Trip Sparked Controversy
"What are you guys gonna do up in space? What are you doing up there?" she pondered. "If you wanna go to space, why do you need to tell us about it, you know? It’s just like, go up there, have a good time, come on down."
"I know this is probably obnoxious, but like, it's so much money to go to space, and there's a lot of people who can't even afford eggs," the mom-of-two added.
After Jenna Bush Hager pointed out that the passengers had their hair and makeup done before the flight, the movie star called the situation "a bit gluttonous."
"Space exploration was to further our knowledge and to help mankind," she said. "What are they gonna do up there that has made it better for us down here?"
The space flight — which also included passengers Gayle King, Katy Perry, Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyen and Kerianne Flynn — was dissed by many after it sent the group up for just 11 minutes.
Emily Ratajkowski was one of the most vocal critics, writing on social media at the time, "Saying that you care about Mother Earth, and it's about Mother Earth, and going up in a spaceship that is built and paid for by a company that's single-handedly destroying the planet?"
"Look at the state of the world, and think about how many resources went into putting these women into space, and for what? For what, what was the marketing there?" the model asked. "And then to try to make it like … I'm disgusted. Literally, I'm disgusted."