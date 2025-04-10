Jenna Bush Hager Thrives on 'Today With Jenna & Friends' — Is a Permanent Co-Host on the Horizon?

Jenna Bush Hager lights up mornings as she takes the helm on Today With Jenna & Friends, and fans absolutely love her vibrant energy alongside a rotating cast of guest co-hosts. But what does the future hold for this hit format? Will a permanent co-host be crowned?

In an interview with Us Weekly, the former first daughter opened up about adjusting to life without Hoda Kotb on the fourth hour of Today.

"Every day it changes," Bush Hager, 43, revealed during a candid March 12 interview.