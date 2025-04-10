Jenna Bush Hager Thrives on 'Today With Jenna & Friends' — Is a Permanent Co-Host on the Horizon?
Jenna Bush Hager lights up mornings as she takes the helm on Today With Jenna & Friends, and fans absolutely love her vibrant energy alongside a rotating cast of guest co-hosts. But what does the future hold for this hit format? Will a permanent co-host be crowned?
In an interview with Us Weekly, the former first daughter opened up about adjusting to life without Hoda Kotb on the fourth hour of Today.
"Every day it changes," Bush Hager, 43, revealed during a candid March 12 interview.
"It also has been a really good lesson in living in the present. It’s, like, I actually have no idea what this show is going to look like. We are booked through basically the spring and early summer, so yeah, I guess I have some idea of what it’s going to look like through the spring. But after that we’re, like, could we have a permanent co-host? Sure. Could we keep doing this? Sure," she said.
Though she hinted at potential changes in the coming months, Bush Hager is clearly embracing the thrill of the unpredictable format.
"It’s kind of fun because obviously, after almost six years of doing the show with somebody who I adored so much, I knew what every single day was going to look like to some extent," she reflected.
She added: "I had this real constant and a partner. So it’s kind of fun to be like, OK, what’s going to happen tomorrow? I have no idea what’s going to happen in June. I have no idea. And it’s been a lot. It’s a lot of work and it’s a lot of fun."
Jenna had a star-studded cast with her on the desk, including Dwayne Wade, Eva Longoria, Ciara, and even her husband, Henry Hager.
How is she holding up after Hoda Kotb's departure?
Though Kotb is no longer co-anchoring, she’s been cheering Bush Hager on from the sidelines, offering invaluable advice about steering the show to success.
"She’s [Hoda Kotb] giving feedback," Bush Hager shared with E! News in a March 27 interview.
She added: "She’s so supportive. You all know Hoda, she’s like the most supportive, amazing force. But she definitely is like, 'OK, that was great' or 'this is great.' She definitely has opinions, which I love. I care about what she thinks."
Reflecting on Kotb’s departure, Bush Hager expressed understanding and empathy, acknowledging her co-host's need for family time.
"It was a really good lesson in saying goodbye because I was so sad," the TV personality shared. "It was almost unthinkable that she wouldn’t be here."
In disbelief over the journey so far, Bush Hager noted, "It’s been three months, which I cannot believe. I’ve sat next to now 21 different people and it’s been a really fun journey. It’s brought our team really close together. I’m obsessed with everybody I work with and I really love where I work. So, it’s kind of a lesson in making sure you tell the people you love you love them."