Olivia Munn Recalls 'Incredible' Jennifer Aniston Standing Up to Interviewer Who Inquired About Her Then-Boyfriend
Nov. 20 2025, Published 1:02 p.m. ET
Jennifer Aniston does not like people pressing for relationship details.
During the Thursday, November 20, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, guest co-host Olivia Munn recalled the Friends star ordering the press on her behalf to not to ask about her boyfriend.
"We did a movie together. She is the most incredible person. It's not hyperbolic to say that," Munn started. "We did an interview once, and somebody brought up something about a boyfriend at a time, and she jumped in. She goes, 'Hey, you don't need to do that. Why would you do that?'"
Host Jenna Bush Hager's mouth hung open in disbelief over Aniston's boldness in speaking up.
"Do you know how many people wouldn't do that because they don't want to look bad to the press?" the Predator alum expressed. "That's the kind of person she is. That's why I'm so excited to see how happy she is."
The women gushed over Aniston's recent outing with her new boyfriend, Jim Curtis, at Elle's Women in Hollywood event on Monday, November 17.
"She's in love with his amazing human being," Munn exclaimed, praising the wellness guru.
Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis' Red Carpet Debut
Aniston and Curtis made their red carpet debut at the Beverly Hills, Calif., festivities with Adam Sandler and his wife, Jackie. The actor sang the We're the Millers star's praises before she accepted an award.
"When we are around you, me and Jackie are so happy you and Jim found each other and are having the love affair you two deserve," he said on stage. "We love you, Jim. The whole world loves you, Jack. I can honestly say Jen is the best in so many ways and one of the most rocksteady humans I’ve ever met."
He continued, "I’ve only seen her angry maybe, like, two and a half times in the 40 years I’ve hung out with her. Jennifer is beautiful, everyone knows that. She makes us smile and laugh. And she has a warmth to her that is intoxicating. She is everyone’s best friend."
Jennifer Aniston Confirms Relationship With Jim Curtis
Aniston hard-launched her relationship with Curtis on Instagram in early November, sharing a sweet black-and-white photo of herself hugging her man.
"Happy birthday my love. Cherished ❤️," she captioned the photo.
The TV star opened up about her "very special," "very normal" boyfriend in a November 12 interview with Elle.
"He’s quite extraordinary, and helps many, many people," she said of the hypnotist. "[He] wants to help people heal, move through their trauma and stagnation into clarity. It’s a beautiful thing to commit your life to."