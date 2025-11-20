Olivia Munn Recalls 'Incredible' Jennifer Aniston Standing Up to Interviewer Who Inquired About Her Then-Boyfriend

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Aniston does not like people pressing for relationship details. During the Thursday, November 20, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, guest co-host Olivia Munn recalled the Friends star ordering the press on her behalf to not to ask about her boyfriend.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Olivia Munn guest co-hosted 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends.'

"We did a movie together. She is the most incredible person. It's not hyperbolic to say that," Munn started. "We did an interview once, and somebody brought up something about a boyfriend at a time, and she jumped in. She goes, 'Hey, you don't need to do that. Why would you do that?'" Host Jenna Bush Hager's mouth hung open in disbelief over Aniston's boldness in speaking up. "Do you know how many people wouldn't do that because they don't want to look bad to the press?" the Predator alum expressed. "That's the kind of person she is. That's why I'm so excited to see how happy she is."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @jenniferaniston/Instagram Jennifer Aniston is dating Jim Curtis.

The women gushed over Aniston's recent outing with her new boyfriend, Jim Curtis, at Elle's Women in Hollywood event on Monday, November 17. "She's in love with his amazing human being," Munn exclaimed, praising the wellness guru.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis' Red Carpet Debut

Source: MEGA; @jimcurtis1/Instagram Jennifer Aniston called boyfriend Jim Curtis 'very special.'

Aniston and Curtis made their red carpet debut at the Beverly Hills, Calif., festivities with Adam Sandler and his wife, Jackie. The actor sang the We're the Millers star's praises before she accepted an award. "When we are around you, me and Jackie are so happy you and Jim found each other and are having the love affair you two deserve," he said on stage. "We love you, Jim. The whole world loves you, Jack. I can honestly say Jen is the best in so many ways and one of the most rocksteady humans I’ve ever met." He continued, "I’ve only seen her angry maybe, like, two and a half times in the 40 years I’ve hung out with her. Jennifer is beautiful, everyone knows that. She makes us smile and laugh. And she has a warmth to her that is intoxicating. She is everyone’s best friend."

Jennifer Aniston Confirms Relationship With Jim Curtis

Source: MEGA; @jimcurtis1/Instagram Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis went Instagram official on November 2.