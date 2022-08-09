Olivia Newton-John's Niece Details Final Moments Of Actress' Life, Says She Was 'Skinny & Unwell'

Olivia Newton-John's niece Totti Goldsmith gave more insight into how the actress was doing before she died on Monday, August 8.

"It's not a shock, we've known how sick she's been, especially in the last five days," she said of the Grease star, who passed away at 73 years old. "I couldn't get to America in time, and I wanted to say goodbye. I asked [her husband John] if he could hold the phone up to her ear ... But he got me on FaceTime so I managed to see her."

"I told her all the things I needed to say," Goldsmith continued. "She was leaving us ... but I feel like she got it."