Olivia Newton-John's Niece Details Final Moments Of Actress' Life, Says She Was 'Skinny & Unwell'
Olivia Newton-John's niece Totti Goldsmith gave more insight into how the actress was doing before she died on Monday, August 8.
"It's not a shock, we've known how sick she's been, especially in the last five days," she said of the Grease star, who passed away at 73 years old. "I couldn't get to America in time, and I wanted to say goodbye. I asked [her husband John] if he could hold the phone up to her ear ... But he got me on FaceTime so I managed to see her."
"I told her all the things I needed to say," Goldsmith continued. "She was leaving us ... but I feel like she got it."
Goldsmith also recalled an important conversation they had amid her breast cancer battle.
"There was one day at the Olivia Newtown John Center, and she was really skinny and unwell, and I said to her, 'Are you afraid of dying?' and she said, 'Plonker, I'm not afraid. I've done more in my life that I could have ever imagined,'" she said. "She's struggled with a lot of pain and it's been a tough road. It wasn't just the cancer that got her. It was other complications and being in a hospital with a very susceptible immune system."
When asked what Newton-John was most proud of, Goldsmith said her daughter Chloe Lattanzi. "She loved that girl so much."
As OK! previously reported, Newton-John died peacefully at her home in California.
"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund," her husband shared in a statement.
Newton-John was diagnosed with cancer three times, and in 2017, it returned once again. However, she wasn't sweating it. “Three times lucky, right?” she said of the illness. “I’m going to look at it like that. Listen, I think every day is a blessing. You never know when your time is over; we all have a finite amount of time on this planet, and we just need to be grateful for that.”