Olivia Rodrigo Stuns in Red-Hot Bikini on Vacation: Photos

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Olivia Rodrigo is soaking up the sun during a well-earned vacation. The Grammy-winning singer gave fans a glimpse of her tropical escape by sharing a carousel of photos on Instagram, capturing everything from relaxing beach moments to fun-filled nights with friends.

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Source: @oliviarodrigo/Instagram Olivia Rodrigo shared a series of vacation photos, including a stunning shot of herself wearing a bright red bikini in a hot tub.

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The first photo in the collection featured Rodrigo lounging in a bubbling hot tub while rocking a vibrant red bikini. The "Vampire" singer flashed a bright smile as she sat on the edge of the spa, with the bold swimsuit standing out against the cozy nighttime backdrop. “you seem pretty busy for a girl so on vacation,” she wrote as a nod to her new album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love.

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A Peek Inside Her Relaxing Vacation

Source: @oliviarodrigo/Instagram The singer also posted snapshots of beach outings, card games and fun moments with friends during her tropical getaway.

The photo dump also highlighted several memorable moments from the getaway. One snap showed Rodrigo hanging out with friends in a black and pink babydoll dress, while another captured the group enjoying a sunny afternoon surrounded by palm trees. For the daytime outing, she paired a black bikini top with white shorts and sunglasses. The “stupid song” singer also shared a peaceful nighttime photo of herself sitting on a wooden dock with a friend, offering a calm contrast to the more energetic vacation pictures. Another image showed the group gathered around a table playing cards, giving fans a look at the laid-back side of the trip. Rodrigo wrapped up the carousel with a playful evening selfie, smiling with a drink in hand while wearing the same black top and pink skirt as she enjoyed a night out.

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Fans Showered Rodrigo With Compliments

Source: @oliviarodrigo/Instagram The vacation comes shortly after Olivia Rodrigo released her third studio album, ‘you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love,' in June.

Fans quickly flooded the comments section with praise for the singer's vacation snapshots. “Gorg,” singer Sienna Spiro gushed. Another added, “Well deserved vacation🩷.” “So gorgeous 😍,” a third raved. “this is such a good caption how’d u think of it,” a fourth joked.

Rodrigo Opened Up About Her New Album

Source: @oliviarodrigo/Instagram Olivia Rodrigo said the album explores her first adult relationship and the emotional balance between love, joy, fear and uncertainty.