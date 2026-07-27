Olivia Rodrigo Stuns in Red-Hot Bikini on Vacation: Photos
July 27 2026, Published 12:12 p.m. ET
Olivia Rodrigo is soaking up the sun during a well-earned vacation.
The Grammy-winning singer gave fans a glimpse of her tropical escape by sharing a carousel of photos on Instagram, capturing everything from relaxing beach moments to fun-filled nights with friends.
The first photo in the collection featured Rodrigo lounging in a bubbling hot tub while rocking a vibrant red bikini. The "Vampire" singer flashed a bright smile as she sat on the edge of the spa, with the bold swimsuit standing out against the cozy nighttime backdrop.
“you seem pretty busy for a girl so on vacation,” she wrote as a nod to her new album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love.
A Peek Inside Her Relaxing Vacation
The photo dump also highlighted several memorable moments from the getaway.
One snap showed Rodrigo hanging out with friends in a black and pink babydoll dress, while another captured the group enjoying a sunny afternoon surrounded by palm trees. For the daytime outing, she paired a black bikini top with white shorts and sunglasses.
The “stupid song” singer also shared a peaceful nighttime photo of herself sitting on a wooden dock with a friend, offering a calm contrast to the more energetic vacation pictures. Another image showed the group gathered around a table playing cards, giving fans a look at the laid-back side of the trip.
Rodrigo wrapped up the carousel with a playful evening selfie, smiling with a drink in hand while wearing the same black top and pink skirt as she enjoyed a night out.
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Fans Showered Rodrigo With Compliments
Fans quickly flooded the comments section with praise for the singer's vacation snapshots.
“Gorg,” singer Sienna Spiro gushed.
Another added, “Well deserved vacation🩷.”
“So gorgeous 😍,” a third raved.
“this is such a good caption how’d u think of it,” a fourth joked.
Rodrigo Opened Up About Her New Album
The vacation update comes just over a month after Rodrigo released her third studio album on June 12.
“This album is about my first time being in an adult relationship; it’s me discovering what romantic love looks like in real time. I’ve been in relationships before that were really exciting and tumultuous in a teenage way, but this was my first time being in a real, ‘big girl’ relationship. And when you’re in an intimate relationship, it holds up a mirror and shows you parts of yourself that you would never normally see. That was an endless source of inspiration – something that I’m still mining,” she told Dazed.
She also reflected on the challenge of writing songs inspired by happiness rather than heartbreak.
“For sure. That was the initial challenge of the album. Fiona Apple once said, ‘When I’m happy, why would I want to stop what I’m doing and sit down at the piano?’ which I think is funny and very true. But all of the best love songs or poems have an element of sadness or longing or fear in them. There’s even an element of anxiety in “drop dead” – like, ‘Oh God, I hope this person likes me.’ Even in our most joyous moments, there’s always this thought in the back of your head: ‘Is this gonna last forever?’ That’s the dichotomy of life. The scale is always balancing itself out,” she said.