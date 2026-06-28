Olivia Wilde Addresses Rumors of On-Set Drama With Florence Pugh

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Olivia Wilde has taken the opportunity to clarify the rumors surrounding her film Don’t Worry Darling. As the premiere approached in 2022, speculation about tensions among the cast, including Wilde, Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, reached a fever pitch.

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Source: MEGA Olivia Wilde denied long-standing rumors that she had a screaming match with Florence Pugh.

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During an interview with The Cut, Wilde refuted claims of any altercation between herself and Pugh. “I have never had a screaming match on my set. I was never not available on set,” she asserted, aiming to dispel the allegations that had circulated prior to the film's release.

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Source: MEGA Olivia Wilde reflected on her relationship with Harry Styles, describing it as loving and joyful.

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Wilde also reflected on her relationship with Styles, which developed during the production of the film. The couple dated for nearly two years before their split in 2022. Wilde described her romance with Styles as “loving and wonderful and joyful,” but admitted that she faced challenges due to public scrutiny. “I was told, ‘Don’t say a f------ word. Just go out there and smile,’” she recalled, expressing her frustration with the advice she received.

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Source: MEGA Olivia Wilde said she wanted to publicly deny the rumors surrounding the film but was advised to remain silent.

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Wilde expressed a desire to confront the rumors directly, stating, “I wanted to be like, ‘None of this is true.’” She indicated that the pressures of Hollywood had impacted her perspective, saying it “robbed” her of her “naïveté.”

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The tension between Wilde and Pugh reportedly stemmed from the latter’s discomfort regarding Wilde and Styles’ relationship while filming. Sources claimed that Pugh grew frustrated with Wilde’s absences from the set, leading to an alleged “blowout argument” in January 2021. “Olivia and Harry would just disappear,” an insider revealed, suggesting that this contributed to the strained dynamic.

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Despite the rumors, Wilde has publicly praised Pugh’s talent on social media. “Watching this woman work was such a f------ thrill! Cannot wait to show you more,” she wrote, reinforcing her respect for Pugh despite the ongoing speculation. Wilde also reflected on her evolving public image. Once viewed as a desirable figure, she now feels she has been cast as the “full-on villain,” comparing her experience to that of Disney’s Cruella de Vil.

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Source: MEGA Reports previously alleged Florence Pugh became frustrated by Olivia Wilde's relationship with Harry Styles.