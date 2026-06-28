Olivia Wilde Addresses Rumors of On-Set Drama With Florence Pugh
June 28 2026, Published 5:33 a.m. ET
Olivia Wilde has taken the opportunity to clarify the rumors surrounding her film Don’t Worry Darling.
As the premiere approached in 2022, speculation about tensions among the cast, including Wilde, Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, reached a fever pitch.
During an interview with The Cut, Wilde refuted claims of any altercation between herself and Pugh.
“I have never had a screaming match on my set. I was never not available on set,” she asserted, aiming to dispel the allegations that had circulated prior to the film's release.
Wilde also reflected on her relationship with Styles, which developed during the production of the film. The couple dated for nearly two years before their split in 2022.
Wilde described her romance with Styles as “loving and wonderful and joyful,” but admitted that she faced challenges due to public scrutiny.
“I was told, ‘Don’t say a f------ word. Just go out there and smile,’” she recalled, expressing her frustration with the advice she received.
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- Olivia Wilde Gets Candid About Being Silenced Amid ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Chaos and Harry Styles Rumors
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Wilde expressed a desire to confront the rumors directly, stating, “I wanted to be like, ‘None of this is true.’”
She indicated that the pressures of Hollywood had impacted her perspective, saying it “robbed” her of her “naïveté.”
The tension between Wilde and Pugh reportedly stemmed from the latter’s discomfort regarding Wilde and Styles’ relationship while filming. Sources claimed that Pugh grew frustrated with Wilde’s absences from the set, leading to an alleged “blowout argument” in January 2021.
“Olivia and Harry would just disappear,” an insider revealed, suggesting that this contributed to the strained dynamic.
Despite the rumors, Wilde has publicly praised Pugh’s talent on social media.
“Watching this woman work was such a f------ thrill! Cannot wait to show you more,” she wrote, reinforcing her respect for Pugh despite the ongoing speculation.
Wilde also reflected on her evolving public image.
Once viewed as a desirable figure, she now feels she has been cast as the “full-on villain,” comparing her experience to that of Disney’s Cruella de Vil.
As Wilde navigated her relationship with Styles, the public reaction was intense.
“People were f------ p------,” she admitted, struggling to understand the backlash against her personal life.
Sources indicated that Pugh’s discontent was exacerbated by Wilde’s relationship with Styles, particularly since Wilde was still with Jason Sudeikis when the romance began.