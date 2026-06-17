Olivia Wilde Calls Out Megyn Kelly for Claiming She 'Looked Dead' After Unflattering Photo Went Viral: 'People Were Diagnosing Me With Diseases'

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Olivia Wilde called out Megyn Kelly after a less than flattering red carpet video of her went viral earlier this year. Wilde spoke with Alex Cooper on the Wednesday, June 17, episode of "Call Her Daddy," poking fun at her appearance during the San Francisco International Film Festival. In the video clip, Wilde looks gaunt and wide-eyed as she stands inches from the camera with jarring black makeup lining her eyes and her forehead elongated by the angle.

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Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly claimed Olivia Wilde was 'less hot than ever.'

Wilde appeared to have a good sense of humor about the photo when Cooper brought it up. "So... 2026... this year you go on a red carpet... Olivia..." Cooper began. "I'm so happy you're bringing this up... I was looking like an actual dead body," Wilde immediately interjected. "I looked like... are you too young for Tales From the Crypt? Well, there was a dead sarcophagus man in that... I looked like that." Wilde noted the picture prompted wild speculation and even "a whole segment" from Kelly. "People thought I was sick and dying, people were diagnosing me with diseases," she added. "Megyn Kelly did a whole segment about it and how dead I looked. It was undeniably hilarious but also insane."

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'Less Hot Than Ever'

Source: @MegynKelly/Facebook Megyn Kelly said Olivia Wilde looked 'like a corpse.'

In one clip from her show, Kelly called Wilde "less hot than ever." "She looks skeletal," Kelly said. "She looks like she should go into a hospital right now because she looks like a corpse." Wilde took the journalist's criticisms on the chin, saying she's learned to "laugh at this stuff." The actress and director recalled the unfortunate image blowing up on "one hundred million phones." "And that's not how I actually look, but this is the thing about having really good friends. They are the ones that laugh the hardest," she added. "Any joke that has been made about me, my friends have made it first and been funnier about it. We had to laugh!"

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The Internet's Reaction

Source: MEGA Olivia Wilde had a sense of humor about the internet's backlash.

The internet had a field day with the picture when it was first released, comparing the actress and director to everything from a "resurrected corpse" to Dobby from Harry Potter. But most accused the actress of engaging in dangerous weight-loss practices. "Lay off the Ozempic dumb dumb," one person said on X. "Everyone knows exactly what it is. She's abusing Ozempic," another accused. "Ozempic f---- your face up if you use it too long. Quit pretending it's not." "Look at her chest — nothing but bones. Yuck. She still looks horrible," another added.

Source: @oliviawilde/instagram Olivia Wilde shared comparisons that she looked like Gollum from 'The Lord of the Rings.'