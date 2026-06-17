Olivia Wilde Gushes Over Harry Styles Romance in Rare Comment as She Reflects on 'Double Standards' of Jason Sudeikis Split
June 17 2026, Published 10:59 a.m. ET
Actress Olivia Wilde made a rare comment about her whirlwind romance with Harry Styles.
She appeared on the June 16 episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast and opened up to Alex Cooper about her split from ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis, double standards and her dating life.
"We had the loveliest relationship," she said of her and Styles' fling, as she looked back on the intense backlash she received for dating the young pop star.
Wilde and Styles dated for nearly two years, from January 2021 to November 2022. They met on the set of Don't Worry Darling, which she directed and the former One Direction singer starred in.
"It really did upset people," Wilde noted. "People were f---ing p---ed!"
She described their whirlwind romance as "so sweet and so beautiful."
"I think that we existed in like this little bubble and the judgment never really got into that bubble, which was a miracle and a real testament to us making that happen," she added.
The pair got together shortly after Wilde ended her seven-year relationship with Sudeikis in 2020. Wilde and Sudeikis share two children, Otis Alexander and Daisy Josephine.
Shortly after their breakup, Wilde recalled spending Thanksgiving at home with their kids while Sudeikis was being photographed on a romantic beach date with his latest girlfriend.
"Jason was photographed with his girlfriend on the beach and the press were like, 'Yay for him. He looks so happy,'" she remembered. "And I was like, if I were away from my children on a national holiday, walking on a beach ….. it’d be like, just burn her at the stake now."
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The Double Standards
"Take the kids away from her forever and burn her to the ground," she added. "The double standard … It was nuts."
The formerly engaged couple had a very public custody battle following their split, which resulted in Sudeikis's lawyer serving Wilde legal documents in the middle of her presentation at CinemaCon in 2022.
According to People, Wilde claimed Sudeikis was attempting to "litigate her into debt" and "embarrass [her] professionally."
"Jason's actions were clearly intended to threaten me and catch me off guard," Wilde allegedly wrote in legal documents at the time. "He could have served me discreetly, but instead, he chose to serve me in the most aggressive manner possible."
Olivia Wilde's Co-Parenting Relationship
Their custody agreement was finally settled in 2023, with Wilde ordered to pay $27,000 per month in child support.
Now, Wilde said, she and Suidekis have a positive co-parenting relationship and joint custody of their two young children.
"It's an interesting thing," she told Cooper. "Once you are sharing custody with someone, it shifts the way you think about parenting. I really value the opportunity to be completely present with them and then to hand them off to a very capable co-parent."