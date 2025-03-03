or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Style > Olivia Wilde
OK LogoSTYLE

Olivia Wilde Wears Sheer White Dress to Vanity Fair's After-Party: Hot Photos

olivia wilde sheer dress vanity fair after party
Source: mega

Olivia Wilde stunned in a sheer white dress when she posed for photos at the 'Vanity Fair' after-party.

By:

March 2 2025, Published 10:36 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Olivia Wilde almost bared it all when she appeared at the Vanity Fair after-party on Sunday, March 2.

The actress, 40, looked gorgeous in a sheer white dress.

Article continues below advertisement
olivia wilde sheer dress vanity fair after party
Source: mega

The actress bared it all at Vanity Fair's after-party.

Article continues below advertisement

Prior to the outing, the Don't Worry Darling star shared some funny photos of herself getting ready.

"Fix (her) upper process," wrote as her makeup artist worked their magic on her face.

"Fyi my eyebrows never grew back," she quipped as she stuck out her tongue.

Article continues below advertisement
olivia wilde sheer dress vanity fair after party
Source: @oliviawilde/Instagram

The actress showed her getting ready process on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

Some people were quick to criticize the actress' outfit. One person wrote, "Olivia must’ve been running late? She forgot to get dressed?" while another said, "She forgot her outfit."

A third person referred to her ex Harry Styles, claiming: "Still trying to get Harry’s attention."

However, many thought Wilde looked great.

One person wrote, "Olivia ate the house down," while another said, "I love Olivia’s outfit! If a model wore this no one would blink an eye. She continues to show the world that 40 plus career driven mums with beautiful normal bodies can show up too ✨🤍👏🏼."

"I fear this might be an unpopular opinion but I loved Olivia’s look!" another said.

MORE ON:
Olivia Wilde

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
olivia wilde sheer dress vanity fair after party
Source: @oliviawilde/Instagram

Olivia Wilde used to date Harry Styles.

Article continues below advertisement

Wilde, who shares two kids, Otis and Daisy with ex Jason Sudeikis, has been making headlines as of late as it seems she's moved on with a new man: Dane Diliegro.

The duo were spotted at the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Boston Celtics on January 23.

Article continues below advertisement
olivia wilde sheer dress vanity fair after party
Source: mega

Olivia Wilde has two kids.

Article continues below advertisement

According to an insider, the mom-of-two is looking forward to what the future holds.

"This is the first guy she’s really fallen for since Harry [Styles]," the insider admitted, referring to Wilde's previous relationship with the One Direction star. "For so long she had Harry as the be all, end all, no one could come close and then she met Dane. He’s not just incredibly gorgeous, he’s very funny, and so sweet."

"They’re taking things slow but it’s going well so far and everyone’s hopeful that this will stick. She’s very private so it’s a big deal that she went to the Lakers’ game with him, it means she’s ready to be more public," the confidante continued regarding the duo's basketball game outing — where Diliegro, 36, had his arm around Wilde's shoulder.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.