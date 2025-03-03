Olivia Wilde Wears Sheer White Dress to Vanity Fair's After-Party: Hot Photos
Olivia Wilde almost bared it all when she appeared at the Vanity Fair after-party on Sunday, March 2.
The actress, 40, looked gorgeous in a sheer white dress.
Prior to the outing, the Don't Worry Darling star shared some funny photos of herself getting ready.
"Fix (her) upper process," wrote as her makeup artist worked their magic on her face.
"Fyi my eyebrows never grew back," she quipped as she stuck out her tongue.
Some people were quick to criticize the actress' outfit. One person wrote, "Olivia must’ve been running late? She forgot to get dressed?" while another said, "She forgot her outfit."
A third person referred to her ex Harry Styles, claiming: "Still trying to get Harry’s attention."
However, many thought Wilde looked great.
One person wrote, "Olivia ate the house down," while another said, "I love Olivia’s outfit! If a model wore this no one would blink an eye. She continues to show the world that 40 plus career driven mums with beautiful normal bodies can show up too ✨🤍👏🏼."
"I fear this might be an unpopular opinion but I loved Olivia’s look!" another said.
Wilde, who shares two kids, Otis and Daisy with ex Jason Sudeikis, has been making headlines as of late as it seems she's moved on with a new man: Dane Diliegro.
The duo were spotted at the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Boston Celtics on January 23.
According to an insider, the mom-of-two is looking forward to what the future holds.
"This is the first guy she’s really fallen for since Harry [Styles]," the insider admitted, referring to Wilde's previous relationship with the One Direction star. "For so long she had Harry as the be all, end all, no one could come close and then she met Dane. He’s not just incredibly gorgeous, he’s very funny, and so sweet."
"They’re taking things slow but it’s going well so far and everyone’s hopeful that this will stick. She’s very private so it’s a big deal that she went to the Lakers’ game with him, it means she’s ready to be more public," the confidante continued regarding the duo's basketball game outing — where Diliegro, 36, had his arm around Wilde's shoulder.