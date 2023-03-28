Revenge Body? Olivia Wilde Flaunts Toned Physique After Ex Harry Styles Was Spotted Making Out With Emily Ratajkowski In Japan — See Photos
Olivia Wilde let off some steam at the gym while her most recent ex made headlines.
The filmmaker was seen leaving a workout in Los Angeles on Monday, March 27, as her name was splashed all over the headlines in relation to former boyfriend Harry Styles and her pal Emily Ratajkowski's sloppy make out session in Japan.
Wilde showed off her toned physique in tight black leggings with a matching cropped sweatshirt and her hair pulled back as she headed out of the fitness facility and into her car.
The gym time most likely came in handy given that the tryst between the pop sensation and the model reportedly did not sit well with the OC actress. “This is a betrayal," an insider alleged of Wilde's reaction, adding that the My Body author has been "begging" for forgiveness from her friend.
“[Olivia] is staying far away from this and taking the high road,” the source close to the director — who was recently seen hanging out with Ratajkowski at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars party mere days ago — spilled. “She wants nothing to do with this mess.”
Luckily, as Wilde navigates drama with one former partner, she and ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis seemed to be in a great place after they were spotted looking friendly at their son's soccer game despite their ongoing custody battle. The exes share children Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6.
Although the pair looked to be in a good place, the Saturday Night Live alum filed a new motion to halt a California order that ruled that their kiddos should stay put on the West Coast with Wilde.
Following Sudeikis' legal move, Wilde's attorney alleged the Ted Lasso star was trying to "litigate her into debt, and then claim she should be deprived of her right to seek a needs-based fee contribution from him."
HollywoodLife obtained the photos of Wilde at the gym.