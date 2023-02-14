Olivia Wilde Claps Back At Online Trolls Over Controversial 'Hot' Remark About A$AP Rocky

Olivia Wilde shut down the haters after coming under fire for calling A$AP Rocky "hot" during Rihanna's Super Bowl LVII halftime performance.

It didn't take fans long to take to Twitter to troll the Don't Worry Darling director and actress — who split from boyfriend of nearly two years Harry Styles in late 2022 — after she gushed over Rihanna's man via her Instagram Story on Sunday, February 12, writing: "If I thought he was hot before, this really put me over the edge."