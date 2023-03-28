Emily Ratajkowski 'Begging' Pal Olivia Wilde For 'Forgiveness' After Messy Harry Styles Make Out, Spills Source: 'This Is A Betrayal'
Emily Ratajkowski found herself in hot water with Olivia Wilde after locking lips with the director's ex-boyfriend Harry Styles.
According to an insider, the supermodel is "begging" Wilde, 39, for "forgiveness" after a now-viral video of Ratajkowski, 31, sloppily making out with the "Watermelon Sugar" singer, 29, on the streets of Tokyo, Japan, was shared over the weekend.
Given that Styles' seemingly new and old flames are friends, their PDA night out likely didn't sit well with Wilde after she and the Grammy Award winner split in November 2022 following an almost-two-year romance.
“This is a betrayal," the source candidly told the news outlet.
While Ratajkowski — who was photographed hanging out with Wilde at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars bash on March 12 — is likely hoping that the women can play nice, it seems the House actress won' be standing by the mother-of-one while she pursues her ex-boyfriend.
“[Olivia] is staying far away from this and taking the high road,” said the source to the outlet. “She wants nothing to do with this mess.”
They added that Wilde is "focused on her kids and her work,” referring to the two children she shares with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis: Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6.
It's unclear whether Wilde was aware of her ex's brewing romance with her pal before the video of the two getting steamy made headlines, as a source recently revealed Styles and Ratajkowski "have been friendly for a while."
Ratajkowski was even seen attending one of his concerts last June in Paris alongside his then-girlfriend, Wilde. The ladies were spotted next to each other dancing around to the handsome hunk's tunes.
Emrata even came to the Booksmart director's defense last year when she faced backlash about her relationship with her Don't Worry Darling leading man, Styles, while promoting their movie.
At the time, Ratajkowski told Elle UK that she felt "protective" over Wilde — who is in the midst of a nasty custody battle with Sudeikis — saying there has been a "craziness" of the public putting women, such as Wilde, in a box "as if they’re monsters or witches."
"There’s nuance to it, but when you see the way that the whole world reacts to women, it’s really hard not to want to go to an extreme side of it," she shared at the time.
