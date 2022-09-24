'Don't Worry Darling' Crew Denies Olivia Wilde & Florence Pugh Spat, Call Director An 'Incredible Leader'

After premiering at the 79th Venice International Film Festival earlier this month, the psychological thriller featuring Harry Styles released on September 23, 2022.

Pugh, 26, took to Instagram to mark the film's release by sharing some production images in an emotional post. "We met so many talented people, visited some insane locations, worked hard in the desert dust and looked good whilst doing so," she wrote. "This film was such an epic story on such a large scale to shoot, all while during peak Covid times. For that I will always be grateful. To all of you who helped make this, your dedication and love was seen daily."

The crew and Yoon shared their statements with People. The dispute between Wilde and Pugh was reported by Variety.