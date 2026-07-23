'I Really Deeply Resent Him': Olivia Wilde Goes Off on 'Creature' Elon Musk Years After Meeting

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Olivia Wilde isn't holding back when it comes to Elon Musk. During the Tuesday, July 21, episode of “The Louis Theroux Podcast,” the filmmaker reflected on meeting the billionaire years ago before explaining why her opinion of him has dramatically changed. Wilde also discussed what she sees as the rise of misogynistic online communities and why she believes some influential public figures have helped amplify those ideas. While recalling their first meeting, Wilde said she initially had a very different impression of the Tesla and SpaceX CEO “before he turned into a creature.” "I really resent him now. I really deeply resent him," Wilde said. "I met him many, many years ago. I think SpaceX had just built their headquarters in L.A., and I got to go on a tour because I wanted to see the rocket ships. He was interested in donating money to an organization that I was a part of in Haiti that was building hospitals and schools."

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Source: The Louis Theroux Podcast Olivia Wilde said she now ‘really deeply’ resents Elon Musk despite once believing he was intelligent.

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She acknowledged that Musk contributed to the nonprofit's efforts but said she never expected him to become the person she sees today. She added, “I believe he did donate a little bit of money, and that’s appreciated. I was confused by him. I would never have predicted he would go down the path he has gone down. He did seem really smart.”

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Why Wilde Linked Musk to Incel Culture

Source: MEGA Olivia Wilde argued that Elon Musk has promoted ideas she associates with misogynistic incel culture.

Wilde argued that Musk has helped reinforce ideas she associates with misogynistic incel culture, pointing to his repeated comments about population growth. She said he promotes the belief that men are more powerful than nature by “talking about how we don’t have enough people and the world is underpopulated and we could handle another billion people.” Musk has frequently argued that the world faces an "underpopulation crisis," saying declining birth rates pose a greater long-term threat than global warming. Incel is short for "involuntary celibate." Originally, the term referred to people who wanted romantic or sexual relationships but felt unable to find them despite their efforts. Today, however, "incel culture" usually refers to a specific online movement or community where some self-identified incels express resentment toward women, attractive men (often called "Chads"), dating norms or society.

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Wilde's Previous Comments About Jordan Peterson

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Source: MEGA; @jordan.b.peterson/Instagram The filmmaker revisited her 2022 remarks about Jordan Peterson, admitting it ‘might have been unfair’ to call him a ‘pseudo-intellectual.’

Wilde also revisited remarks she made during the Don't Worry Darling press tour in 2022, when she said Chris Pine's villainous character was partly inspired by author and commentator Jordan Peterson. At the time, Wilde referred to Peterson as “this pseudo-intellectual hero to the incel community,” a comment that sparked widespread debate. Looking back, she admitted one part of that criticism may have been too harsh. Speaking on Theroux's podcast, Wilde said it “might have ben unfair for me to call [Peterson] a pseudo-intellectual” because “he obviously thinks about things deeply, but I just feel that he operates in a way that is a buttoned-up version of the type of thinkers that lead to the Andrew Tate’s of the world. There are different layers to that community, some of whom speak more clearly the points they are all actually filtering through.” She also explained why she believes some of Peterson's ideas have broader cultural influence. “My issue with Peterson is a lot of people who are not in any way misogynist have adopted this sanitized version of the same philosophy that’s rooted in deep misogyny and weaponized by the incel community,” Wilde continued. “The basic point of it is entitlement to power. That is something that many men are struggling with… I was disturbed by what I saw as this misogyny that was being weaponized and leading us to elect Donald Trump twice and beyond that just empower these groups of people who I think are dangerous.”

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Source: Sky News Australia/YouTube

Responding to Peterson's Emotional Interview

Source: MEGA The filmmaker maintained that she believes some of Jordan Peterson's philosophy has been adopted by communities rooted in misogyny and male entitlement.