Olivia Wilde & Margaret Zhang Wear Same Dress to Met Gala, Social Media Reacts: 'This Is Really Not Olivia's Year'
Yikes! Though the Met Gala is the fashion world's biggest night, it appears some celebrities and their teams didn't do enough research, as Olivia Wilde and Margaret Zhang showed up in the same frock.
While the actress donned the short-sleeved piece in white, the writer came out in a black version.
The looks had some other small differences, as the House alum, 39, wore matching cuffs, and Zhang stood out with her bright blue locks.
Still, social media couldn't help but chuckle at the coincidence, with person tweeting, "Margaret zhang is fully a vogue editor in chief… how does this happen to her of all people lmao ????"
"How the f*** do two celebs wear the same dress to the #metgala??? does the designer just hate olivia wilde and margaret zhang???" another Twitter user quipped.
"This is really not her year #OliviaWilde ... Two stylists will be looking for a new line of work #bigfail," wrote a third, possibly referencing the mom-of-two's heartbreak over ex Harry Styles hooking up with her friend Emily Ratajkowski.
"Olivia’s dreams of reuniting with Harry are over. She is shattered," an insider spilled to OK! as the scandal broke. "Olivia was convinced she and Harry would eventually get back together, but now she knows that is never going to happen which caused her to have an epic meltdown."
The insider insisted Wilde "will never speak with Emily ever again" over the liplock, which was captured by photos last month.
"She doesn’t know who has betrayed her more, Harry or Emily," another source noted. "Olivia blew up her entire life with her children and their father Jason [Sudeikis] to be with Harry. Now she’s left with nothing but a foolish broken heart."
The model, 31, explained in an interview that she didn't "expect" for the hookup to take place, saying, "I think, in general, there’s a reason certain celebrities live in L.A., hire security, don’t go to public restaurants."
"It’s very bizarre to have certain experiences and then have the whole world know and comment on them," the My Body author continued, adding she feels "bad" for Wilde having to find out through the news.
Wilde also stirred headlines late last year as rumors spread she and Don't Worry, Darling star Florence Pugh were feuding.