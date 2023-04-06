Olivia Wilde Had An 'Epic Meltdown' After Harry Styles Hooked Up With Model Emily Ratajkowski, Source Claims: 'She Is Shattered'
Everyone’s no longer wild about Harry Styles, as Olivia Wilde lashed out after her ex hooked up with model Emily Ratajkowski.
“Olivia’s dreams of reuniting with Harry are over. She is shattered,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Olivia was convinced she and Harry would eventually get back together, but now she knows that is never going to happen which caused her to have an epic meltdown.”
To make matters worse, Wilde and Ratajkowski used to be close friends. “Olivia will never speak with Emily ever again. She doesn’t know who has betrayed her more, Harry or Emily,” adds a pal. “Olivia blew up her entire life with her children and their father Jason [Sudeikis] to be with Harry. Now she’s left with nothing but a foolish broken heart.”
As OK! previously reported, the model, 31, and the singer, 29, were spotted locking lips in Tokyo, Japan, in late March.
After the video went viral, the Gone Girl alum apparently was upset with her decision and is now "begging" Wilde, 39, for "forgiveness," another source claimed.
“This is a betrayal," the insider told Page Six of the ladies, who were recently at the Vanity Fair party in mid-March. “[Olivia] is staying far away from this and taking the high road,” said the source to the outlet. “She wants nothing to do with this mess.”
The Hollywood starlets used to be close, and the mom-of-one even defended the Booksmart director when she made headlines for beginning her relationship with Styles, who starred in her movie Don't Worry Darling.
Ratajkowski told Elle UK that she felt "protective" over Wilde, who is in the midst of a nasty custody battle with her ex Sudeikis.
"There’s nuance to it, but when you see the way that the whole world reacts to women, it’s really hard not to want to go to an extreme side of it," she shared at the time.
Meanwhile, Wilde, who share son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 6, with the SNL alum, is "focused on her kids and her work" during this time.