Olivia Wilde Had An 'Epic Meltdown' After Harry Styles Hooked Up With Model Emily Ratajkowski, Source Claims: 'She Is Shattered'

Everyone’s no longer wild about Harry Styles, as Olivia Wilde lashed out after her ex hooked up with model Emily Ratajkowski.

“Olivia’s dreams of reuniting with Harry are over. She is shattered,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Olivia was convinced she and Harry would eventually get back together, but now she knows that is never going to happen which caused her to have an epic meltdown.”

To make matters worse, Wilde and Ratajkowski used to be close friends. “Olivia will never speak with Emily ever again. She doesn’t know who has betrayed her more, Harry or Emily,” adds a pal. “Olivia blew up her entire life with her children and their father Jason [Sudeikis] to be with Harry. Now she’s left with nothing but a foolish broken heart.”