Emily Ratajkowski Admits She 'Feels Bad' For Olivia Wilde After Steamy Makeout Session With Harry Styles Unexpectedly Went Viral

emrata
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 22 2023, Published 2:02 p.m. ET

Emily Ratajkowski revealed she felt bad after the steamy video of her locking lips with Harry Styles in Tokyo went viral.

"I didn’t expect this to happen, but I think, in general, there’s a reason certain celebrities live in LA, hire security, don’t go to public restaurants," she told an outlet in a recent interview. "It’s very bizarre to have certain experiences and then have the whole world know and comment on them."

emrata
Source: mega

The mother-of-one admitted the repercussions of the popular clip are "unfortunate" — not only for her and Styles, but also for his ex-girlfriend, Olivia Wilde.

Wilde and Styles split back in November after dating for two years, with the pop sensation allegedly breaking up with the Don’t Worry Darling director.

emrata
Source: mega

"That’s how it is. Just an unfortunate issue," Ratajkowski said.

"I feel bad for Olivia [Wilde], because she has had to suffer this situation on several occasions," she continued, adding how "frustrated" she is with the portrayal of women in the media.

The My Body author also went on to discuss how her dating life has been recently put under a magnifying glass.

"I’m just a person who’s gone from a three-year relationship to a four-year one," she explained, referencing her relationship with Jeff Magid and her recently failed marriage with Sebastian Bear-McClard.

"This is the first time in a long time I’ve been in a dating stage," she continued. "The interest there in that particular area is very strange. Not that I’m surprised, but it’s a tiny slice of my life."

MORE ON:
Emily Ratajkowski
emrata
Source: mega
"Most of my life is focused on my son and my work. But I guess these issues don’t inspire the same flashy headlines. The invasion of private aspects is very hard for me," the 31-year-old said.

As OK! previously reported, an insider spilled Wilde was unhappy with Ratajkowski following her and Style's PDA.

"This is a betrayal," the source claimed. "[Olivia] is staying far away from this and taking the high road ... She wants nothing to do with this mess."

The Gone Girl actress was reportedly "begging" the Booksmart director for "forgiveness" after the incident.

Source: OK!

Spanish Vogue reported on Ratajkowski's comments.

