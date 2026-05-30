Olivia Wilde Then and Now: A Closer Look at the Actress' Transformation in Before and After Photos

Take a look at Olivia Wilde's transformation after a viral red carpet video sparked online comparisons to Gollum from 'Lord of the Rings.'

Social media users compared her unrecognizable look to Gollum from the 'Lord of the Rings.'

Olivia Wilde clarified she was close to the camera during the interview.

The Girl Next Door actress turned the 2010 Winter Fox TCA Party into her runway when she posed in a formfitting blue minidress paired with black high heels.

Olivia Wilde has been in the industry since the early 2000s.

Wilde glowed from every angle at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's 2013 Installation Luncheon in Beverly Hills, Calif.

During an appearance on Good Morning America in 2013, she spoke candidly about choosing to age naturally instead of turning to plastic surgery.

"I think the great thing about being a woman, turning 30, is that you understand that you're not living your life for your parents or your peers. You're living life for yourself," she said. "There are too many young women who are cutting up their faces, and it makes me sad and they all look the same."

That same year, Wilde penned an open letter to women approaching their 30s. She encouraged them to embrace aging rather than choosing to "cut" their faces.

"I am so saddened and grossed out by young women who look like creepy, old aliens because of their new Barbie noses and lips. Is that a smile or a grimace? Did you melt hot wax on your face, or is that your skin?" she told Glamour.

She added, "A better approach: Take care of yourself now that you're old enough to know how. Drink water, sleep eight hours (I wish), and don't go within 400 feet of a tanning booth or I'll slap you. Hard."