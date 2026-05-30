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Olivia Wilde Then and Now: A Closer Look at the Actress' Transformation in Before and After Photos

olivia wilde transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

Take a look at Olivia Wilde's transformation after a viral red carpet video sparked online comparisons to Gollum from 'Lord of the Rings.'

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May 30 2026, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

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2003

olivia wilde transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

Olivia Wilde sparked health concerns after debuting an unrecognizable appearance.

Olivia Wilde appeared radiant and youthful in a black asymmetrical dress at the 2003 FOX Television Critic Awards.

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2005

olivia wilde transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

The actress looked noticeably thinner at the premiere of 'The Invite.'

Wearing a vibrant red top and flared jeans, Wilde instantly commanded attention at the TV Critics Association press tour.

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2006

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olivia wilde transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

The Olivia Wilde-directed film opened the San Francisco International Film Festival on April 24.

Wilde looked like real-life royalty in a dazzling chiffon dress she wore at the Mercedes-Benz Fall 2006 L.A. Fashion Week.

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2007

olivia wilde transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

The appearance also sparked Ozempic buzz online.

The House alum looked daring in a black strapless evening gown at the world premiere of Alpha Dog.

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2008

olivia wilde transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

Social media users compared her unrecognizable look to Gollum from the 'Lord of the Rings.'

While at the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008, Wilde commanded attention instantly in a stunning bluish-gray gown with a keyhole cutout.

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2009

olivia wilde transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

Olivia Wilde clarified she was close to the camera during the interview.

For the People's Choice Awards, Wilde opted for a white flowy gown that highlighted her slender silhouette.

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2010

olivia wilde transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

She pointed out it was due to a fish-eye lens.

The Girl Next Door actress turned the 2010 Winter Fox TCA Party into her runway when she posed in a formfitting blue minidress paired with black high heels.

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2011

olivia wilde transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

Olivia Wilde has been in the industry since the early 2000s.

Wilde had her own fairytale moment at HBO's Golden Globe Party in 2011.

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2012

olivia wilde transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

She was born in New York City.

Dressed in a gown with sparkling crystal embroidery, Wilde made a glamorous arrival at the Jameson Empire Film Awards 2012.

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2013

olivia wilde transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

She holds Irish citizenship.

Wilde glowed from every angle at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's 2013 Installation Luncheon in Beverly Hills, Calif.

During an appearance on Good Morning America in 2013, she spoke candidly about choosing to age naturally instead of turning to plastic surgery.

"I think the great thing about being a woman, turning 30, is that you understand that you're not living your life for your parents or your peers. You're living life for yourself," she said. "There are too many young women who are cutting up their faces, and it makes me sad and they all look the same."

That same year, Wilde penned an open letter to women approaching their 30s. She encouraged them to embrace aging rather than choosing to "cut" their faces.

"I am so saddened and grossed out by young women who look like creepy, old aliens because of their new Barbie noses and lips. Is that a smile or a grimace? Did you melt hot wax on your face, or is that your skin?" she told Glamour.

She added, "A better approach: Take care of yourself now that you're old enough to know how. Drink water, sleep eight hours (I wish), and don't go within 400 feet of a tanning booth or I'll slap you. Hard."

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2014

olivia wilde transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

Her parents are both journalists.

Wilde flaunted her growing baby bump while on the red carpet at the 86th Annual Academy Awards.

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2015

olivia wilde transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

She has appeared in several films and TV shows.

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The director channeled her inner goddess at a Tiffany event.

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2016

olivia wilde transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

She made her directorial debut in 2019.

Wilde let her white lace gown trace her enviable frame at the 3rd Annual unite4:humanity gala.

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2017

olivia wilde transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

Olivia Wilde directed more films in the years thereafter.

As she arrived at The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in New York, Wilde served a show-stopping look in a sheer mesh gown with flower appliques.

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2018

olivia wilde transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

Outside the film industry, she has also been involved in managing the venture capital firm she co-founded.

Wilde looked breathtaking when she suited up for the 2018 Baby2Baby Gala.

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2019

olivia wilde transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

She married Don Tao dei Principi Ruspoli in 2003.

For the Mill Valley Film Festival 2019, the Butler star stood leagues above the crowd in an oversized double breasted blazer she paired with wide-leg trousers

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2020

olivia wilde transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

Olivia Wilde was only 19 when she first got married.

Wilde was impossible to ignore in a Victorian-inspired gown at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards.

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2021

olivia wilde transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

Olivia Wilde also dated Jason Sudeikis from 2011 to 2020.

Wilde arrived at the 10th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala while exuding elegance in an embellished black gown with pink butterfly detailing at the chest.

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2022

olivia wilde transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis share two children.

The Don't Worry Darling star captivated onlookers at the 13th Governors Awards when she made an appearance in a layered white tulle gown with a black sheer overlay that matched her see-through gloves.

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2023

olivia wilde transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis got engaged in 2013.

Scandalous! Wilde embraced a sultry look at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, slipping into a white one-shoulder gown with a draped effect that exposed a black leather bralette.

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2024

olivia wilde transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

Their engagement lasted seven years.

She gave off femme fatale energy in a black and white maxi dress at the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in 2024.

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2025

olivia wilde transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

She was also romantically linked to Harry Styles.

Leaning into a more seductive aesthetic, Wilde left little to the imagination in a completely see-through gown at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

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2026

olivia wilde transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

She is currently dating art dealer Caspar Jopling.

After sparking health concerns, Wilde served a sizzling fashion moment in an off-the-shoulder Thom Browne gown at the 2026 Met Gala.

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