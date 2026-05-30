Olivia Wilde Then and Now: A Closer Look at the Actress' Transformation in Before and After Photos
May 30 2026, Published 12:05 a.m. ET
2003
Olivia Wilde appeared radiant and youthful in a black asymmetrical dress at the 2003 FOX Television Critic Awards.
2005
Wearing a vibrant red top and flared jeans, Wilde instantly commanded attention at the TV Critics Association press tour.
2006
Wilde looked like real-life royalty in a dazzling chiffon dress she wore at the Mercedes-Benz Fall 2006 L.A. Fashion Week.
2007
The House alum looked daring in a black strapless evening gown at the world premiere of Alpha Dog.
2008
While at the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008, Wilde commanded attention instantly in a stunning bluish-gray gown with a keyhole cutout.
2009
For the People's Choice Awards, Wilde opted for a white flowy gown that highlighted her slender silhouette.
2010
The Girl Next Door actress turned the 2010 Winter Fox TCA Party into her runway when she posed in a formfitting blue minidress paired with black high heels.
2011
Wilde had her own fairytale moment at HBO's Golden Globe Party in 2011.
2012
Dressed in a gown with sparkling crystal embroidery, Wilde made a glamorous arrival at the Jameson Empire Film Awards 2012.
2013
Wilde glowed from every angle at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's 2013 Installation Luncheon in Beverly Hills, Calif.
During an appearance on Good Morning America in 2013, she spoke candidly about choosing to age naturally instead of turning to plastic surgery.
"I think the great thing about being a woman, turning 30, is that you understand that you're not living your life for your parents or your peers. You're living life for yourself," she said. "There are too many young women who are cutting up their faces, and it makes me sad and they all look the same."
That same year, Wilde penned an open letter to women approaching their 30s. She encouraged them to embrace aging rather than choosing to "cut" their faces.
"I am so saddened and grossed out by young women who look like creepy, old aliens because of their new Barbie noses and lips. Is that a smile or a grimace? Did you melt hot wax on your face, or is that your skin?" she told Glamour.
She added, "A better approach: Take care of yourself now that you're old enough to know how. Drink water, sleep eight hours (I wish), and don't go within 400 feet of a tanning booth or I'll slap you. Hard."
2014
Wilde flaunted her growing baby bump while on the red carpet at the 86th Annual Academy Awards.
2015
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The director channeled her inner goddess at a Tiffany event.
2016
Wilde let her white lace gown trace her enviable frame at the 3rd Annual unite4:humanity gala.
2017
As she arrived at The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in New York, Wilde served a show-stopping look in a sheer mesh gown with flower appliques.
2018
Wilde looked breathtaking when she suited up for the 2018 Baby2Baby Gala.
2019
For the Mill Valley Film Festival 2019, the Butler star stood leagues above the crowd in an oversized double breasted blazer she paired with wide-leg trousers
2020
Wilde was impossible to ignore in a Victorian-inspired gown at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards.
2021
Wilde arrived at the 10th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala while exuding elegance in an embellished black gown with pink butterfly detailing at the chest.
2022
The Don't Worry Darling star captivated onlookers at the 13th Governors Awards when she made an appearance in a layered white tulle gown with a black sheer overlay that matched her see-through gloves.
2023
Scandalous! Wilde embraced a sultry look at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, slipping into a white one-shoulder gown with a draped effect that exposed a black leather bralette.
2024
She gave off femme fatale energy in a black and white maxi dress at the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in 2024.
2025
Leaning into a more seductive aesthetic, Wilde left little to the imagination in a completely see-through gown at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
2026
After sparking health concerns, Wilde served a sizzling fashion moment in an off-the-shoulder Thom Browne gown at the 2026 Met Gala.