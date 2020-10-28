Former White House aide and longtime Donald Trump frenemy Omarosa Manigault Newman has some telling details to spill about her former boss, with a few outlining what she terms a decidedly odd relationship with First Lady Melania Trump.

She recently told U.K. talk show Lorraine that the things she personally has observed between the couple “would make your head spin.”

“Sometimes they like each other and other times she’s repulsed by him,” she noted, citing a viral moment in the final presidential debate: “He went to go and touch her hand, and she smacked it away.”

TRUMP VS. BIDEN — A LOOK AT THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT ALLEGATIONS MADE AGAINST THEM

“It’s a very strange marriage,” she added. “I’m very cautious to comment on the dynamics of peoples’ marriage — you never know the inner-workings, but I’ve known this couple since they were dating, they got married a year after The Apprentice aired.”

Manigault Newman appeared on the first season of the reality show in 2004, eventually following Trump to assist at the White House in 2016. She was fired in 2017 and went on to write a tell-all book, Unhinged, which called into question Trump’s mental health as well as dropped numerous bombs about her time in politics.

Manigault Newman, who is supporting Joe Biden in the 2020 election, also told the talk show that she suspects Trump will not leave his post as President willingly if he loses in November.

HILLARY CLINTON REVEALS PAINFUL DETAILS FROM THE ELECTION IN HER MEMOIR

“I think that he will fight leaving office,” she said. “But, thank God, there are safeguards in place for a peaceful transition of power and so, as much as he may pout like a baby and throw a tantrum, there are forces that will be able to move and usher him right out of the White House and bring in new leadership.”

When asked if she regretted working for Trump, Manigault Newman filed it under the category of wanting to “serve my country.”

“[Trump] is off, he is a little crazy, but there has to be an adult in the room to help guide this country,” she explained.