'One Tree Hill' Actor Austin Nichols Shows Off Ripped Abs While Working Out and Listening to Beyoncé: Watch

Source: mega;@austinnichols/instagram
By:

Mar. 1 2024, Updated 5:22 p.m. ET

Putting in the work!

On Thursday, February 29, Austin Nichols uploaded an Instagram video that showed him breaking a sweat while doing various exercises, and as expected, his fans were in a frenzy over the clip.

one tree hills austin nichols shows off ripped abs while working out
Source: @austinnichols/instagram

Austin Nichols starred on 'One Tree Hill.'

"Coffee got me out of bed. Otis got me out the door," the One Tree Hill alum, 43, wrote in the caption, referring to his dog. "And @beyonce got me into the gym. Let’s go!!!"

He added more than a dozen hashtags, including, "#motivation," "#runhappy" and "#australiancattledog."

In the video, the shirtless star filmed himself going for a run, lifting weights and using dumbbells all while Beyoncé's new tune "Texas Hold 'Em" played in the background.

"My husband asked why this song keeps repeating," one of his social media followers joked in the comments section, admitting she watched the video several times.

one tree hills austin nichols shows off ripped abs while working out
Source: @austinnichols/instagram

The actor flaunted his impressive physique while working out.

"Well d--- look at Julian go," another person wrote, mentioning his OTH character, while a third supporter asked, "This isn’t fair. Can you be my personal trainer?"

Nichols' name recently made headlines due to a recent episode of the "Drama Queens" podcast, which is hosted by OTH costars Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton and Bethany Joy Lenz.

one tree hills austin nichols shows off ripped abs while working out
Source: mega

Nichols said he was listening to Beyoncé while exercising.

One Tree Hill
During a February chat, Morgan revealed that when Nichols joined the cast, she didn't know he had been in an on-off relationship with Bush. Since she was unaware and crushing on him herself, Morgan thought the two would maybe go on a date.

The actress recalled how before going to a wrestling match together, she and the Walking Dead actor were painting each other's faces.

"I’m like, ‘Are we going to kiss? Our faces are so close, we’re not going to kiss! We’re just friends.’ And later I’m thinking, ‘We’re going to kiss all this face paint off,’” she spilled. “We come rolling three deep in face paint to the local armory ... and I am having the time of my life. And I know it’s not a date, but also, this man let me paint his face, this is fun.”

one tree hills austin nichols shows off ripped abs while working out
Source: mega

'One Tree Hill' ran from 2003 to 2012.

However, the mom-of-two said that seconds later, Nichols looked "really distracted" and was staring over her shoulder.

"I was like, ‘Oh, what’s he looking at?’ I turn around, and Sophia has entered the armory in, like, a cashmere turtleneck and tweed blazer," she said. "And I see heart emojis in Austin’s eyeballs and I just turn around and I could still feel it in my bones, the, ‘Oh, no!’ I had so seriously misjudged that situation."

"And so then I had to sit there for a whole other hour in face paint and know that I was a f------ goober," she quipped.

