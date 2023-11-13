Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 'Will Be Engaged by May,' Actress Hilarie Burton Predicts After Couple's PDA in Argentina

The actress' husband, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, 57, replied to her declaration with just as much enthusiasm.

"I do love how invested my wife is in this relationship! And as far as Taylor and Travis? Good for them. Happy for both of em," the Walking Dead star wrote. "I know that feeling they have right now… I’ve had it for 15 years, and it’s a good one."

"My dude. I’m over here grinning. Hahaha," Burton replied back. "Come home so I can make you look at internet cuteness while we drink coffee in the kitchen!!!!"