Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 'Will Be Engaged by May,' Actress Hilarie Burton Predicts After Couple's PDA in Argentina
Actress Hilarie Burton is a Swiftie that loves love!
After Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's abundance of PDA at her Saturday, November 11, concert in Argentina, the One Tree Hill alum expressed her excitement for the couple's future.
"They are gonna have the most flannel lined, pie and red ribbon kinda Christmas….and then these babies are gonna be engaged by May," the mom-of-two, 41, declared. Burton also reposted a video that showed how happy Kelce, 34, was when the singer, 33, changed the lyrics to her tune "Karma" to give him a special shoutout.
The actress' husband, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, 57, replied to her declaration with just as much enthusiasm.
"I do love how invested my wife is in this relationship! And as far as Taylor and Travis? Good for them. Happy for both of em," the Walking Dead star wrote. "I know that feeling they have right now… I’ve had it for 15 years, and it’s a good one."
"My dude. I’m over here grinning. Hahaha," Burton replied back. "Come home so I can make you look at internet cuteness while we drink coffee in the kitchen!!!!"
As OK! reported, the Grammy winner and Kelce couldn't keep their hands to themselves while in Buenos Aires over the weekend, where Swift had three concerts.
While the athlete was supposed to also attend her Friday, November 10, performance, the show was postponed due to weather. However, that allowed the pair to enjoy a dinner date, with her father, Scott Swift, tagging along.
At her performance the next night, the men cheered her on from the VIP tent, and they both seemed shocked when Swift change the lyric "Karma is the guy on the screen, coming straight home to me," to "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me."
After the concert concluded, the blonde beauty was seen running up to the NFL star, and the two shared a sweet smooch and embrace as fans cheered them on.
While everything has been smooth sailing since the pair publicly debuted their romance in September, a source told a magazine that going forward, it will be a bit harder for them to be by each other's side.
"They started dating while she was on a break from her Eras Tour, but pretty soon, she’s going to be even busier than he is," the insider said prior to Swift's Argentina shows. "They've got some big decisions to make."
"They want to spend as much time together as possible, but managing family and work obligations is going to make it tricky," the source added, as the superstar's international tour has more than 80 shows in 2024. "This holiday madness could be the first big test of their relationship."