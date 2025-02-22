OnlyFans Star Lily Phillips Scoffs at Pregnancy Claim After Showing Off Her Flat Tummy During Girls’ Night in L.A.
What pregnancy?
On Friday, February 21, OnlyFans star Lily Phillips, 23, scoffed at paparazzi asking about her pregnancy rumors while showing off her flat stomach on a night out in L.A.
The adult film actress was seen in Hollywood wearing a skin-tight black lace jumpsuit alongside pal Lena The Plug just days after revealing she is allegedly with child.
Though Phillips’ tummy was quite large in her Instagram announcement, her bump was seemingly nonexistent on her outing. While the brunette beauty tried to ignore the paparazzi’s questions about her bun in the oven, her pals said her claim was true.
On Wednesday, February 19, Phillips uploaded a post on social media sharing the news of her pregnancy with the world.
The snapshot showed the influencer in a tight light-gray ensemble with her large belly on display.
“The secret is out💗💙 baby Phillips 2025,” she penned alongside the still.
Fans then responded to the upload, expressing their shock and sharing their suspicions that it was all a publicity stunt.
“Now who’s the daddy 😅,” one person wrote, seemingly referencing how Phillips famously slept with 100 men in one day.
“This is not real,” a second follower stated, while a third pointed out, “It’s fake can’t have a bump like that in 1-2 months😂.”
- OnlyFans Star Bonnie Blue Addresses Mounting Pregnancy Rumors After Sleeping With 1,057 Men in 12 Hours
- OnlyFans Star Lily Phillips Claims She's Pregnant Hours After Rival Bonnie Blue Fueled Baby Rumors
- OnlyFans Star Bonnie Blue Says She Will 'Livestream' the Birth of Her Child as She Addresses Pregnancy Rumors
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Phillips is not the only OnlyFans star to recently spark pregnancy speculations as rival Bonnie Blue — who claimed to sleep with 1,057 men in 12 hours — has been posting things alluding to becoming a mother.
After stoking fans interest, Blue, 25, confirmed she is "not pregnant" on Friday, February 21.
The blonde beauty claimed she had a good reason for the false alarm, writing, "The last 24 hours, I've hinted at being pregnant. The reason being is I'm going to use the media attention and the extra income I have had over the last few days because I want to pay for someone's IVF journey and I want to do good and I want to do better.”
She noted that she struggled with infertility when trying to get pregnant in the past.
"It was, honestly, like the most lonely experience because you don't really tell family and friends — it's not something that's spoken about much," Blue explained. "So if I was to have seen someone joking about pregnancy, I wouldn't have seen the funny side of it."
Blue said she doesn’t “mind” the negative comments she got for playing into the rumors.
"You can sit there, judge me, hate me, whatever, because from that, I'm then able to pay for somebody's IVF journey and that is something I'm passionate about,” she shared.
TMZ reported on Phillips' Hollywood outing.