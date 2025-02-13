OnlyFans Star Lily Phillips Goes Braless in Sultry Photoshoot: See the Hot Photos
Lily Phillips is turning up the heat!
The OnlyFans star gave her Instagram followers a sneak peek at her latest photoshoot — and she did not disappoint.
In one shot, the blonde bombshell rocked an oversized beige suit — while braless, of course — as she smoldered for the camera.
Another snap showed Phillips serving serious confidence in a high-cut black thong swimsuit with a plunging V-neck as she lounged in a black swivel chair. Photographer Sebastian Salinas captured the moment and posted it to social media.
The sultry shoot comes after an insider revealed Phillips once worked as an “office cleaner” before making it big on OnlyFans and crowning herself the “O--- Queen.”
"It was a family firm and there was a thought she might take it over one day but the OnlyFans took off and she's never looked back. But she tried her hand with shifts of cleaning to get a feel for the work at firsthand,” the source dished.
"Now she's a millionaire thanks to the platform and absolutely earning a fortune each month,” they added.
The buzz around Phillips' past career comes just as she’s stepping away from work after rival Bonnie Blue allegedly achieved a milestone before she did.
“The world record bid is not happening right now,” an insider spilled to RadarOnline, referring to Phillips' goal of sleeping with 1,000 men in 14 hours. “Lily is in America and won't be back in the U.K. until next month.”
“There are laws about what she can do over there so she's not working, she's just having meetings and stuff,” the insider added.
As OK! previously reported, Phillips made waves after documenting her experience with 101 men in a single day.
But before she could attempt to break the record, Blue claimed she already did — with a whopping 1,057 men in just 12 hours. Critics quickly called her out, especially after OnlyFans refused to let Blue post the footage.
Since then, rumors have swirled about tension between the former friends, but Phillips shut them down.
“We’re both doing our own things. We’re both enjoying our job. Why is there that need for competition and comparison? We’re both smashing it in the same industry,” she said of the 25-year-old, who has over 300,000 OnlyFans subscribers.
“There’s room for everyone in the industry and we all have qualities that are different to each other. So we really shouldn’t compare," Phillips — who recently declared herself a “massive w----” — added. "There are subscribers to go around for everyone."