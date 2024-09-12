or
Oprah Winfrey Awkwardly Interrupts Meghan Markle's Speech During Bookstore Opening: Watch

Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are based in California.

By:

Sept. 12 2024, Published 12:08 p.m. ET

Meghan Markle delivered a speech at the opening of Oprah Winfrey's Godmothers Bookstore, but the Duchess of Sussex was awkwardly interrupted by the talk show host when she entered the building.

Source: @EHOLMES/INSTAGRAM

Meghan Markle gave a speech at Godmothers book store.

"A little wave from OPRAH! 👋🤯🙌(This was the second day of the @godmothersbooks opening weekend festivities. Oprah had been in the green room, prepping for her part of the program, and was seated as Meghan was speaking. She slipped in so discreetly I didn’t realize it was her until she was right in front of me. So surreal," royal style expert Elizabeth Holmes wrote in an Instagram post shared on Wednesday, September 11.

Despite the blunder, commenters were happy to see the billionaire appear remorseful for her late entry.

"So apologetic and kind as if you wouldn’t want her in a video," one user penned.

"Amazing! Even Meghan looks like she got a little nervous," another person wrote.

Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle snuck into a New York bookstore in 2019.

OK! previously reported that the Duchess of Sussex discussed subtly ducking into a New York City shop years ago while at the event.

"For me, sneaking to New York five years ago was a really big deal,” she told the crowd on Saturday, September 7.

“I was still so uncomfortable being out in the world," she added. "The safety of what I was craving, I knew I could find in a bookstore.”

Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are building careers in Hollywood.

Since becoming a duchess, the former Suits star has been concerned about her safety. The Sussexes' fears have led to Meghan and her two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to stay in California whenever Prince Harry returns to the U.K.

However, the Invictus Games will be held in the U.K. in 2027, and experts wonder if Meghan will accompany her spouse.

"Meghan has said she's only prepared to return to England if she and Harry have a place of their own and the security they both feel is essential," biographer Tom Quinn told an outlet.

"Meghan will never return to the U.K. and stay with her husband's relatives," Quinn continued.

MORE ON:
Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry alluded to the negative attention the duchess receives attracting extremists.

In a documentary, Harry alluded to the negative attention Meghan receives in his home country.

“It’s still dangerous, and all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read,” the duke said in Tabloids on Trial. “And whether it’s a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country.”

Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle begged the British press to stop sharing negative stories about her.

In Harry & Meghan, the former actress pleaded with the British press to stop publishing negative stories about her.

"You are making people want to kill me," Meghan said with tears in her eyes. "It's not just a tabloid. It's not just some story. You are making me scared."'

"That night, to be up and down in the middle of the night looking down my hallway like, are we safe? Are the doors locked? Is security on? That's real! Are my babies safe?" the duchess asked.

