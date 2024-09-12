Oprah Winfrey Awkwardly Interrupts Meghan Markle's Speech During Bookstore Opening: Watch

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are based in California.

Meghan Markle delivered a speech at the opening of Oprah Winfrey 's Godmothers Bookstore, but the Duchess of Sussex was awkwardly interrupted by the talk show host when she entered the building.

"A little wave from OPRAH! 👋🤯🙌(This was the second day of the @godmothersbooks opening weekend festivities. Oprah had been in the green room, prepping for her part of the program, and was seated as Meghan was speaking. She slipped in so discreetly I didn’t realize it was her until she was right in front of me. So surreal," royal style expert Elizabeth Holmes wrote in an Instagram post shared on Wednesday, September 11.

Despite the blunder, commenters were happy to see the billionaire appear remorseful for her late entry.

"So apologetic and kind as if you wouldn’t want her in a video," one user penned.

"Amazing! Even Meghan looks like she got a little nervous," another person wrote.