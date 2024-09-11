or
Meghan Markle Reveals She Snuck Into a NYC Bookstore in 2019 as She Was 'Still So Uncomfortable Being Out in the World' Without Prince Harry

Meghan Markle attended a bookstore opening for Oprah Winfrey's Godmothers bookstore.

By:

Sept. 11 2024, Published 3:20 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been vocal about their security concerns, but the Duchess of Sussex gave insight into the anxiety she experienced during her 2019 trip to New York.

Meghan Markle traveled to New York City in 2019 to support Serena Williams.

“For me, sneaking to New York five years ago was a really big deal,” she told a crowd on Saturday, September 7, at an event for Oprah Winfrey's Godmothers bookstore. While chatting with attendees, Meghan noted that she wore a cap to avoid being recognized.

“I was still so uncomfortable being out in the world," she added. "The safety of what I was craving, I knew I could find in a bookstore.”

Meghan Markle isn't expected to travel to the U.K. unless she has security.

The Sussexes' safety fears continue to prevent the Suits star from traveling to the U.K., but Harry's Invictus Games celebration is returning to his native nation for the 2027 sporting event. OK! previously reported royal biographer Tom Quinn doesn't envision the mom-of-two returning to England without personnel.

"Meghan has said she's only prepared to return to England if she and Harry have a place of their own and the security they both feel is essential," Quinn told an outlet.

"Meghan will never return to the U.K. and stay with her husband's relatives," Quinn continued.

Prince Harry said the U.K. is 'still dangerous.'

Although Harry lost his lawsuit seeking police protection, the duke is expected to appeal the High Court's decision.

“It’s still dangerous, and all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read,” the father-of-two said in Tabloids on Trial. “And whether it’s a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country.”

MORE ON:
Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the royal fold in 2020.

In Harry & Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex was overwhelmed with emotions while describing the negative impact internet trolls and the British press had on her.

"You are making people want to kill me," Meghan said with tears in her eyes. "It's not just a tabloid. It's not just some story. You are making me scared."'

"That night, to be up and down in the middle of the night looking down my hallway like, are we safe? Are the doors locked? Is security on? That's real! Are my babies safe?" the duchess asked.

Sources close to the Sussexes asserted that the couple's fears were justified.

“The threat is very real. He needs protection. The idea that the security forces wouldn’t allow anything to happen is a very glib dismissal of the reality of the threat the family faces," a source told an outlet.

Meghan was quoted by The New York Post.

