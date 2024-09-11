Meghan Markle Reveals She Snuck Into a NYC Bookstore in 2019 as She Was 'Still So Uncomfortable Being Out in the World' Without Prince Harry

The Sussexes' safety fears continue to prevent the Suits star from traveling to the U.K., but Harry's Invictus Games celebration is returning to his native nation for the 2027 sporting event. OK! previously reported royal biographer Tom Quinn doesn't envision the mom-of-two returning to England without personnel.

"Meghan has said she's only prepared to return to England if she and Harry have a place of their own and the security they both feel is essential," Quinn told an outlet.

"Meghan will never return to the U.K. and stay with her husband's relatives," Quinn continued.