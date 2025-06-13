Oprah Winfrey Admits Barbara Walters' 'Complex' Relationship With Daughter Jacqueline Was 'One of the Reasons' She 'Never Had Children'

The Color Purple actress gave Walters props for being able to be a mother while managing her successful career, as Winfrey felt she had to choose one or the other.

"You are a pioneer in your field and you are trying to break the mold, for yourself and for women who are going to follow you. Something's going to have to give for that," Winfrey explained. "And that is why I did not have children. I knew I could not do both well."

"Both are sacrifices. Sacrifice to do the work and it's also sacrifice to be the mother and to say, 'No, let somebody else have that,'" she declared. "At no time have I ever heard a story, read a story, and based on what I know of Barbara Walters — at no time has Barbara Walters ever said, 'No let someone else take that story.'"