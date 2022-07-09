Oprah Winfrey Confirms The Death Of Her Father With Touching Tribute

BRITNEY SPEARS' TELL-ALL INTERVIEW WITH OPRAH WINFREY 'IN THE WORKS,' POP STAR WILL REPORTEDLY DISH ON FAMILY DRAMA

Throughout his life, Vernon worked as a barber as well as a Nashville Metro councilman. In a Father's Day video, the media mogul confessed she owed her success to her dad.

"If it were not for him, I doubt that anybody in the world would know my name," she shared in the clip. "I know firsthand how the trajectory of life can change by the positive influence of a good father."

Last year, she opened up on the effect her father had on her growing up in an interview with People. "I had a father who took responsibility for me, even though he knew I could have been somebody else's child," she explained of her late father. "And the responsibility that he took for me, not just a responsibility but care and love and direction and support as a young teenage girl, is the thing that made the difference in me being who I am now or somebody you would have never, ever heard of."