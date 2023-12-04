Simply Stunning! Oprah Winfrey Shows Off Slim Figure in Sequined Purple Gown
Oprah Winfrey looked drop dead gorgeous when she attended the Sunday, December 3, Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala.
For the third annual event in Los Angeles, the actress represented her upcoming film by rocking a sequined bright purple gown.
"It’s a purple kind of night. Off to the @academymuseum gala with my @thecolorpurple family 💜," the billionaire captioned the shot, in which she credited Dolce and Gabbana for her long-sleeved dress.
The star, 69, also wore matching Manolo Blahnik pointed-toe heels, dazzling drop earrings and swiped a shade of purple eyeshadow on her lids to tie the glamorous look together.
Other attendees included Zoë Kravitz, Billie Eilish, Kendall Jenner and Winfrey's best pal Gayle King. It seems the author's longtime partner, Stedman Graham, didn't come out for the star-studded shindig, which wound up raising over $10 million.
The famed philanthropist has been in the headlines lately due to Omid Scobie's new book, in which some Dutch versions accidentally identified the "royal racists" who made comments about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son, Archie.
It was back in 2021 during the Sussexes televised interview with Winfrey that they informed her someone had concerns about the color of their child's skin.
According to these editions of the book, the remarks were made by King Charles and Kate Middleton.
"As a translator, I translate what is in front of me. The names of the royals were there in black and white. I did not add them," stated the translator of the Dutch version, Saskia Peeters.
"I can't talk about the details. We have, however, received a request to put the title on hold, and that is what we have done," a representative for the book's publishing house stated. "We are awaiting further instructions. I do not know how long this will be."
In the TV sit-down, the Suits alum, 42, said they feared their tot wouldn't be given the same privileges as his cousins due to his background.
"In those months when I was pregnant, all around this same time , so we have in tandem the conversation of ‘He won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title’ and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born," the actress told Winfrey.
More than a year later, the Duke of Sussex, 39, clarified that he doesn't think the people commenting on Archie's coloring were "racist," but that they had "unconscious bias."
Since the leak, the parents-of-two have stayed silent on the matter, which isn't sitting well with many.
"For the couple that talked about 'death by a thousand no comments,' the silence at this point is deafening," an anonymous source told a news outlet.