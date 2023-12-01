Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Would Still Be in the U.K.' If Prince William Denounced Racism After Oprah Winfrey Tell-All
In 2020, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shocked the world when they fled the U.K., but Omid Scobie believes the couple's time as working royals would've lasted if Prince William denounced racism to the world.
"If the goings-on behind-the-scenes: the leaking, the briefing, the lack of support and speaking out for Meghan, from William, and all the rest, if those things didn't happen they would still be in the U.K. as senior working royals," Scobie said in an interview while promoting his new book, Endgame.
"And I think the current landscape of working royals would look a lot more different," he added.
Scobie shared that Meghan was considered one of the "outsiders," and the royals risked "losing a certain demographic, a certain supporter" if they publicly acknowledged her concerns.
"I think there's a very noticeable void in that current working lineup now without them," Scobie continued. "Harry and Meghan connected with a younger demographic in the U.K. and across the Commonwealth in a way that other royal families just weren't."
During the Duchess of Sussex's 2021 tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, she revealed she struggled to navigate The Firm as a biracial American.
"I saw this for what it was, which was a mixed-race woman who was largely left unprotected and not defended or helped," Scobie explained. "Regardless of whether you like Meghan or not, she was still a human being and one that should have been treated as an equal to the people around her, but consistently wasn't."
"A lot of people I’ve known from my years of covering the royals will not see me as someone to talk to again," he admitted. "And I'm OK with that."
During the time the Suits star was transitioning into life in the U.K., negative headlines began to surround Kate Middleton, and Scobie believes the actress was treated differently than her sister-in-law.
"There was nothing to stop them from protecting Meghan in the same way they did Kate," Scobie stressed. "But standing up against racism isn't in their style. There's never been an example of that before."
"People educate themselves, and people's unconscious biases become conscious, more people would like to see the same within the institution," he noted.
OK! previously reported Scobie accused William of leaking stories to the press to reduce the unfavorable media attention he received.
"He's sharing private information about his brother that ended up on the front page of a newspaper not long later," Scobie told Maggie Rulli on Good Morning America. "And these are things that have caused irreparable damage in the relations between each other."
Despite Scobie's words, those close to William called the assertion “very opposite” of the truth.
"He has always been very tight-lipped when it comes to his family and made clear to anyone within his orbit that he would not do ‘deals’ with the media," they added.
Scobie spoke to Yahoo! Entertainment.