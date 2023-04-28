Orlando Bloom Gushes Over Katy Perry's Upcoming Performance at King Charles' Coronation: 'My Girl's Going to Be Singing'
Orlando Bloom is in awe over Katy Perry!
The Hollywood hunk could not help but gush over his fiancée while appearing at CinemaCon 2023 in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 26, as there was just over a week to go until the singer performs at King Charles III's upcoming coronation.
"My girl's gonna be singing, that's fun. I'm not gonna make it there, sadly, but she's representing which is cool," Bloom said of Perry's monumental moment in the U.K. "She does those big, historical things. It's wonderful. She sang for the president too. She does that."
"Who's left?" the Carnival Row actor — who shares 2-year-old daughter Daisy Dove Bloom with the pop sensation — quipped about his love's next big gig. "Maybe the pope. So yeah, it's exciting."
Perry, along with fellow American Idol judge Lionel Richie and Andrea Bocelli, will take the stage at the Saturday, May 6, event to celebrate the new head of England.
"I'm grateful I get to go. I met His Majesty-to-be a few years ago and he named me as one of the ambassadors to his organization, The British Asian Trust, which is an organization that helps fight to end child trafficking," the "Teenage Dream" vocalist said of the honor.
"So, I'm also an ambassador for UNICEF, and it really aligned with my values. That's mostly why I'm going, to be an ambassador and to say, 'Hey, this is me from the USA.' No, but it's so cool," Perry explained.
Despite His Majesty having a close connection with the "Roar" singer, she may not have been his first choice to entertain on his big day. As OK! previously reported, Buckingham Palace allegedly asked Harry Styles, Elton John, The Spice Girls, Ed Sheeran and Adele — but they all declined his invitation.
According to a source, Adele and the "Shape of You" crooner were Charles' first choices.
"There is a team set up to get the talent signed up so they approached the two of them, but got replies saying that they were unavailable, which was a massive disappointment," the insider alleged. "They are titans of the showbiz industry and are quintessentially British but also known across the globe. It's such a shame."
Entertainment Tonight conducted the interviews with Bloom and Perry.