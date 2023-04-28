Orlando Bloom Gushes Over Katy Perry's Upcoming Performance at King Charles' Coronation: 'My Girl's Going to Be Singing'

"My girl's gonna be singing, that's fun. I'm not gonna make it there, sadly, but she's representing which is cool," Bloom said of Perry's monumental moment in the U.K. "She does those big, historical things. It's wonderful. She sang for the president too. She does that."

"Who's left?" the Carnival Row actor — who shares 2-year-old daughter Daisy Dove Bloom with the pop sensation — quipped about his love's next big gig. "Maybe the pope. So yeah, it's exciting."