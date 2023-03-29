Katy Perry Reveals She's 5 Weeks Sober After Making 'Pact' With Fiancé Orlando Bloom: 'I Want To Quit'
Katy Perry is five weeks sober — and not happy about it.
The American Idol judge revealed she and fiancé Orlando Bloom made a three-month, no-alcohol pact, celebrating her accomplishments thus far at a curated cocktail event at NYC’s Mister Paradise on Monday, March 27.
“I’ve been sober for five weeks today,” Perry told a reporter.
“I’ve been doing a pact with my partner and I want to quit,” she added while jokingly wiping away her tears.
Despite struggling to keep up her end of the pact, when asked by fellow American Idol judge Luke Bryan whether she was going to give in and have a drink, the "Dark Horse" songstress was quick to say no.
“No, girl! I can’t cave. I made a promise. Three months,” the "Last Friday Night" singer — who co-founded a line of non-alcoholic apéritifs last year — exclaimed of her and Bloom's pact.
Luckily, Perry and Bloom have each other to lean on during this sobering experience, as the Pirates of the Caribbean actor recently gushed that they are each other's biggest supporters.
Calling his fiancée his biggest fan, Bloom — who shares 2-year-old daughter Daisy Dove with the pop star — recently told the news outlet: "I think we support each other because we are fans of one another, you know what I mean?"
"Katy's a force and we both have these pools we swim in and we recognize each other's pools and we go, 'Hey, I'm over here. We're doing this.' And it's great," the A-lister continued.
This wasn't the first time Bloom has discussed their vast differences. In an interview published last month, the English actor admitted, "Sometimes things are really, really, really, challenging. I won't lie," referring to the couple's on-and-off relationship.
Despite previously praising the different "pools" the coparents are in, Bloom pointed out in the February interview: "Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands."
"We definitely battle with our emotions and creativity," he added before clarifying: "I think we're both aware of how blessed we are to have uniquely connected in the way that we did at the time that we did, and there's definitely never a dull moment."
Perry and Bloom first met in 2016 and split the following March. After announcing they were “taking a respectful, loving space at this time," via their reps, the lovebirds rekindled their relationship later in 2017.
Bloom got down on one knee on Valentine’s Day in 2019, with Perry announcing in August 2020 that she gave birth to the couple's little girl.
