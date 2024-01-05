Oscar Pistorius Released From Prison on Parole After Serving 11 Years for Killing Girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp

The tragic incident occurred on February 14, 2013, when Pistorius shot Steenkamp four times through the bathroom door of their home in Pretoria.

The double-amputee claimed that he thought there was an intruder in the house, but prosecutors argued that he intentionally killed her in a fit of rage.

Pistorius pleaded not guilty, but in 2014, he was convicted of culpable homicide or manslaughter and sentenced to five years in prison.

In 2015, the Supreme Court of Appeal overturned Pistorius' conviction and found him guilty of murder. He was subsequently sentenced to 13 years and five months in prison for murdering Steenkamp.

After serving half of his sentence, Pistorius was granted parole and is now expected to finish the rest of his sentence in South Africa's community corrections system.