Paralympic Athlete Oscar Pistorius to Be Released on Parole After Serving 11 Years in Prison for Killing His Girlfriend

The parole board has determined that Pistorius will be released on January 5, 2024.

Once released, he will be closely monitored by the authorities until his sentence officially expires. He will be required to notify his parole officer if he wishes to change his residence or seek employment. Additionally, Pistorius will be obliged to attend therapy sessions, as stated by the Steenkamp family's spokesman.

During the parole hearing, Steenkamp's mother expressed her lack of opposition to Pistorius' release, but she raised concerns about his alleged "huge anger issues" and whether they were adequately addressed during his time in prison. She further conveyed her worries about the safety of any woman who may come into contact with him.

Barry Steenkamp, Reeva's father, passed away earlier this year, and his wife emphasized the immense strain they both endured.