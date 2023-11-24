Paralympic Athlete Oscar Pistorius to Be Released on Parole After Serving 11 Years in Prison for Killing His Girlfriend
Oscar Pistorius, the former Paralympic champion known as the "Blade Runner," is set to be released on parole in South Africa after serving nearly 11 years in prison for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.
Pistorius shot Steenkamp multiple times through a bathroom door on Valentine's Day in 2013, claiming that he mistook her for a burglar. He was sentenced to 13 years and five months in prison in 2016.
The parole board has determined that Pistorius will be released on January 5, 2024.
Once released, he will be closely monitored by the authorities until his sentence officially expires. He will be required to notify his parole officer if he wishes to change his residence or seek employment. Additionally, Pistorius will be obliged to attend therapy sessions, as stated by the Steenkamp family's spokesman.
During the parole hearing, Steenkamp's mother expressed her lack of opposition to Pistorius' release, but she raised concerns about his alleged "huge anger issues" and whether they were adequately addressed during his time in prison. She further conveyed her worries about the safety of any woman who may come into contact with him.
Barry Steenkamp, Reeva's father, passed away earlier this year, and his wife emphasized the immense strain they both endured.
This was Pistorius' second parole hearing within a year. His first bid for parole was unsuccessful in March due to not completing the minimum detention period. However, the Constitutional Court later ruled that the rejection was a mistake, leading to the subsequent parole hearing.
South African law allows all offenders to be considered for parole once they have served half of their total sentence.
Reeva, a law graduate and successful model, died at the age of 29. She and Oscar had met at university and had plans to establish a law firm to support abused women after completing their studies.
Oscar's actions abruptly ended their budding relationship and her promising future. He fired four shots through the door of a toilet cubicle at his Pretoria residence, instantly claiming her life.
Oscar's rise to prominence as an athlete was fueled by his determination and resilience. Both of his lower legs were amputated when he was just an infant, and he relied on prosthetics to compete.
He's gone on to achieve substantial success, winning multiple gold medals at the Paralympics and even participating in the London 2012 Olympics alongside non-disabled athletes.
BBC reported on his parole.