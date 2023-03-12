Cara Delevingne Stuns In Gorgeous Red Gown At 2023 Oscars After Revealing She's 4 Months Sober — See Photos

Delevingne opened up about she always had mental health issues for most of her life, but during the COVID-19 pandemic, things took a turn for the worse.

At the time, the U.K. native was living with then-girlfriend Ashley Benson, but when they split, she felt "really alone ... it was a low point."

“I just had a complete existential crisis. All my sense of belonging, all my validation — my identity, everything — was so wrapped up in work. And when that was gone, I felt like I had no purpose. I just wasn’t worth anything without work, and that was scary,” she admitted. “Instead of taking the time to really learn something new or do something new, I got very wrapped up in misery, wallowing, and partying. It was a really sad time.”