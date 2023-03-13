Watch: Angela Bassett Doesn't Clap As Opponent Jamie Lee Curtis Wins Best Supporting Actress

While most stars insist it's an honor just to be nominated for a major award, Angela Bassett appeared to be a sore loser when competitor Jamie Lee Curtis came out victorious in the Academy Awards' Best Supporting Actress category.

At the Sunday, March 12, show, the Everything Everywhere All At Once star was shocked and overjoyed when the presenter read out her name, but the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever scene-stealer had a bit of a disapproving look painted on her face.