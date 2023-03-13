Watch: Angela Bassett Doesn't Clap As Opponent Jamie Lee Curtis Wins Best Supporting Actress
While most stars insist it's an honor just to be nominated for a major award, Angela Bassett appeared to be a sore loser when competitor Jamie Lee Curtis came out victorious in the Academy Awards' Best Supporting Actress category.
At the Sunday, March 12, show, the Everything Everywhere All At Once star was shocked and overjoyed when the presenter read out her name, but the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever scene-stealer had a bit of a disapproving look painted on her face.
Her snub didn't go unnoticed by fans, with one tweeting, "Regardless of who won that Oscar… Angela Bassett could have clapped for the winner."
"Angela Bassett didn't even react after Jamie Lee Curtis' name was called..." noted another, with a third writing, "Maybe it was disappointment or shock. Either way, Angela was not in the mood to clap or stand for Jamie Lee Curtis."
On the other hand, the rest of the women in their category — Curtis' costar Stephanie Hsu, The Banshees of Inisherin's Kerry Condon and The Whale's Hong Chau — all cheered on the Halloween lead.
"I know it looks like I’m standing up here by myself, but I am not. I am hundreds of people. I’m hundreds of people ... the entire group of artists who made this movie," Curtis gushed. "We just won an Oscar!"
- 2023 Golden Globe Awards: See Photos Of Laverne Cox, Mario Lopez & More On The Red Carpet
- Ageless Wonders: Jada Pinkett Smith, Salma Hayek & More Stars Reveal Their Secrets To Reversing The Hands Of Time: Photos
- Hollywood’s Finest Shine On The 2021 Emmy Awards Red Carpet: The Best Looks From Kaley Cuoco, Elizabeth Olsen, Taraji P. Henson, More
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"To my family, my beautiful husband, Christopher Guest; our daughters, Annie and Ruby; my sister Kelly. We just won an Oscar! To all of the people who have supported the genre movies that I have made for all these years, the thousands and hundreds of thousands of people, we just won an Oscar together," she exclaimed. "And my mother and my father were both nominated for Oscars in different categories. I just won an Oscar!"
Bassett was the first person to earn an Oscar nomination for a Marvel role.