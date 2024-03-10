Jimmy Kimmel Pokes Fun at Ryan Gosling's Good Looks, Bradley Cooper's Relationship With His Mom and More in 2024 Oscars Opening Monologue

Jimmy Kimmel started off the 2024 Oscars with some playful jabs at this year's nominees! The late-night talk show personality started off his opening monologue by joking about the event notoriously going over it's time slot.

"The show is starting an hour early this year, but don't worry, it will still end very, very late," he told the crowd on Sunday, March 10. "We're already five minutes over and I'm not joking. It's going to be a long night. It was a hard year but a great year for movies despite the fact that everything stopped."