Jimmy Kimmel Pokes Fun at Ryan Gosling's Good Looks, Bradley Cooper's Relationship With His Mom and More in 2024 Oscars Opening Monologue
Jimmy Kimmel started off the 2024 Oscars with some playful jabs at this year's nominees! The late-night talk show personality started off his opening monologue by joking about the event notoriously going over it's time slot.
"The show is starting an hour early this year, but don't worry, it will still end very, very late," he told the crowd on Sunday, March 10. "We're already five minutes over and I'm not joking. It's going to be a long night. It was a hard year but a great year for movies despite the fact that everything stopped."
Kimmel also took a moment to acknowledge Barbie, which earned a whopping nine nominations this year before turning his attention to one of the film's stars — Ryan Gosling.
"Ryan you are so hot. Let's go camping together and not tell our wives," he said, earning a laugh from Gosling and the rest of the crowd.
Pivoting to Oppenheimer, which beat Barbie with a shocking 13 total nominations, Kimmel praised Robert Downey Jr. for his role in the award-winning film.
"This is the highest point of Robert Downey Jr.'s long and illustrious career...well, one of the highest points," Kimmel joked, seemingly referring to the actor's former struggles with addiction.
The seasoned award show host didn't let Maestro star Bradley Cooper off the hook either! Kimmel pointed out Cooper's longstanding tradition of bringing his mother, Gloria, as his date to upscale events.
"I guess the question is, how many times can one bring his mom as his date before he is actually dating his mom?" he teased. "Are you working on a movie about Freud right now and not telling us?"
As OK! previously reported, this is Kimmel's fourth time taking the stage to host The Oscars.
"I did not think I would ever do it again," he shared with the Los Angeles Times last month. "I did two of them, and they went well—something crazy happened at one of them with a story I'll have for the rest of my life. I know how much work goes into them, so I thought, 'Yeah, I don't necessarily want to do this ever again.'"
However, he revealed seeing the enthusiastic response to hit films like Barbie and Top Gun: Maverick that made him think, "Well, maybe I'll do this again, because at least I have a point of reference with everyone."