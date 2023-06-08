Axed Don Lemon Has Been 'Laughing' at Former CNN CEO Chris Licht's 'Mounting Failures' After Ratings Plummet

In addition to the morale at CNN taking a nosedive, the ratings plummeted a whopping 61 percent in March. Since Licht took over last year, the ratings overall have declined 35 percent, with an insider noting: "People consider Chris to be the worst network head they’ve ever seen."

Overall, "CNN staffers feel embarrassed to be part of the systematic destruction of a once respected news brand," claimed a source.

It wouldn't come as a shock if CNN reached out to Lemon now that Licht is gone due to the long-standing tension between the two.