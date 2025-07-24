Ozzy Osbourne Enjoyed Breakfast at Home With Daughter Kelly and Her Son 2 Days Before His Death: Photos
Ozzy Osbourne was going about his mornings as usual just two days before he passed on Tuesday, July 22, at age 76.
On Sunday, July 20, the star's daughter Kelly Osbourne shared a video on her Instagram Story, revealing she was having breakfast with the rocker and her 2-year-old son, Sidney, at Ozzy's home in England.
Ozzy and Kelly Osbourne Have Breakfast Together
In the clip, the Fashion Police alum, 39, said "good morning" to her dad, who was sitting at a table with an iPad. Ozzy had his hair pulled back in a bun and donned a black T-shirt.
"Dadda, say good morning," she told Ozzy, who then did so.
As OK! reported, Kelly and the rest of her family sadly confirmed the music icon's passing in a joint statement.
"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," read a message signed by his wife, Sharon Osbourne, sons Jack and Louis, and daughters Kelly and Aimee. "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."
Kelly made several posts about the Black Sabbath frontman — who was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2019 — over the past few weeks, especially after she attended his last concert on July 5.
The mom-of-one shared several behind-the-scenes photos from the special day, where baby daddy Sid Wilson proposed to her backstage.
"To say that yesterday was magic was an understatement! I can’t even write this without tears streaming down my face!" she exclaimed in one post. "Thank you to everyone who came to support my dad. Thank you to the fans who without we are nothing! My dad got his moment in the sun! He was able to say thank you and goodbye in the most beautiful way!"
Ozzy's Last Concert
Ozzy had a ball at his last show, where he sang a few solo tunes and reunited with bandmates Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward.
"It’s so good to be on this f------ stage, you have no idea," Ozzy gushed to the crowd of 45,000 people. "Let the madness begin!"
The show was also live-streamed by over 5 million fans.
The Star Wrote a Memoir Before His Passing
Ozzy's career highlights and personal life will be detailed in his memoir, Last Rites, which he announced just two weeks before he died.
"LAST RITES is the shocking, bitterly hilarious, never-before-told story of Ozzy’s descent into h---," the synopsis reads. "Along the way, he reflects on his extraordinary life and career, including his marriage to wife Sharon, as well as his reflections on what it took for him to get back onstage for the triumphant Back to the Beginning concert, streamed around the world, where Ozzy reunited with his Black Sabbath bandmates for the final time."
The tome is expected to hit shelves on October 7.