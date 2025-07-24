or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Ozzy Osbourne
OK LogoNEWS

Ozzy Osbourne Enjoyed Breakfast at Home With Daughter Kelly and Her Son 2 Days Before His Death: Photos

Photo of Kelly Osbourne, her son and Ozzy Osbourne
Source: @kellyosbourne/instagram

Just two days before Ozzy Osbourne died, Kelly Osbourne shared a video of the star having breakfast with her and her son, Sidney.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 24 2025, Published 10:56 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Ozzy Osbourne was going about his mornings as usual just two days before he passed on Tuesday, July 22, at age 76.

On Sunday, July 20, the star's daughter Kelly Osbourne shared a video on her Instagram Story, revealing she was having breakfast with the rocker and her 2-year-old son, Sidney, at Ozzy's home in England.

Article continues below advertisement

Ozzy and Kelly Osbourne Have Breakfast Together

ozzy osbourne breakfast kelly aher son days before death photos
Source: @kellyosbourne/instagram

Two days before Ozzy Osbourne died, he had breakfast at home with daughter Kelly and her son, Sidney.

In the clip, the Fashion Police alum, 39, said "good morning" to her dad, who was sitting at a table with an iPad. Ozzy had his hair pulled back in a bun and donned a black T-shirt.

"Dadda, say good morning," she told Ozzy, who then did so.

As OK! reported, Kelly and the rest of her family sadly confirmed the music icon's passing in a joint statement.

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," read a message signed by his wife, Sharon Osbourne, sons Jack and Louis, and daughters Kelly and Aimee. "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."

Article continues below advertisement

ozzy osbourne breakfast kelly aher son days before death photos
Source: @kellyosbourne/instagram

The rocker was able to witness Kelly get engaged while at his last concert on July 5.

Kelly made several posts about the Black Sabbath frontman — who was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2019 — over the past few weeks, especially after she attended his last concert on July 5.

The mom-of-one shared several behind-the-scenes photos from the special day, where baby daddy Sid Wilson proposed to her backstage.

"To say that yesterday was magic was an understatement! I can’t even write this without tears streaming down my face!" she exclaimed in one post. "Thank you to everyone who came to support my dad. Thank you to the fans who without we are nothing! My dad got his moment in the sun! He was able to say thank you and goodbye in the most beautiful way!"

MORE ON:
Ozzy Osbourne

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Ozzy's Last Concert

Ozzy had a ball at his last show, where he sang a few solo tunes and reunited with bandmates Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward.

"It’s so good to be on this f------ stage, you have no idea," Ozzy gushed to the crowd of 45,000 people. "Let the madness begin!"

The show was also live-streamed by over 5 million fans.

The Star Wrote a Memoir Before His Passing

ozzy osbourne breakfast kelly aher son days before death photos
Source: mega

The musician's memoir, 'Last Rites,' will be out in October.

Ozzy's career highlights and personal life will be detailed in his memoir, Last Rites, which he announced just two weeks before he died.

"LAST RITES is the shocking, bitterly hilarious, never-before-told story of Ozzy’s descent into h---," the synopsis reads. "Along the way, he reflects on his extraordinary life and career, including his marriage to wife Sharon, as well as his reflections on what it took for him to get back onstage for the triumphant Back to the Beginning concert, streamed around the world, where Ozzy reunited with his Black Sabbath bandmates for the final time."

The tome is expected to hit shelves on October 7.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.