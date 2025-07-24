Ozzy Osbourne Enjoyed Breakfast at Home With Daughter Kelly and Her Son 2 Days Before His Death: Photos

In the clip, the Fashion Police alum, 39, said "good morning" to her dad, who was sitting at a table with an iPad. Ozzy had his hair pulled back in a bun and donned a black T-shirt.

"Dadda, say good morning," she told Ozzy, who then did so.

As OK! reported, Kelly and the rest of her family sadly confirmed the music icon's passing in a joint statement.

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," read a message signed by his wife, Sharon Osbourne, sons Jack and Louis, and daughters Kelly and Aimee. "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."