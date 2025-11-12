Ozzy Osbourne's Recluse Daughter Aimee Breaks Cover in Rare Outing After Rocker's Death: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Ozzy Osbourne's eldest daughter, Aimee Osbourne, stepped out in a very rare appearance on November 11 alongside boyfriend Wes Leavins. Aimee, 42, was spotted out and about in Beverly Hills to get her nails done during the afternoon.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Aimee is the eldest daughter of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne.

Article continues below advertisement

Aimee wore dark baggy jeans, slippers, and a black and white stripped button-down for her day of pampering. She also rocked a black leather bucket bag for the day. She appeared to keep to herself as she popped on her headphones when she walked to the salon. At one point, Aimee looked deep in conversation with her musician beau as she sipped on a cup of coffee.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Aimee has rarely been seen out in public.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The singer wore a stripped shirt and cute black bag for her day.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

“He was in great distress and a lot of pain…. I can’t imagine many people are used to seeing their parents like that,” Aimee said in the Paramount+ documentary Ozzy: No Escape From Now. She added Ozzy’s health battles following his 2018 fall were “quite shocking,” because “he’s had so many accidents that I’ve witnessed.” "But you could tell this one was not one he was necessarily going to get away with in the same way," she said.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Aimee and her boyfriend, Wes Leavins, looked chill as they headed out.

Article continues below advertisement

“He was in hospital for weeks,” she noted of the 2018 accident, also saying how the British rock star was “traumatized” about “not being able to bounce back like he had in the past." When he was forced to cancel his 2019 world tour, the situation was “his biggest heartbreak” and was “soul-destroying for him," according to Aimee.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Aimee Osbourne cracked a smile as she went to the nail salon.