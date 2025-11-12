or
Ozzy Osbourne's Recluse Daughter Aimee Breaks Cover in Rare Outing After Rocker's Death: Photos

Aimee Osbourne stepped out in a very rare appearance on November 11.
Ozzy Osbourne's rarely-seen daughter Aimee was spotted out and about in Los Angeles recently.

Nov. 12 2025, Published 4:39 p.m. ET

Ozzy Osbourne's eldest daughter, Aimee Osbourne, stepped out in a very rare appearance on November 11 alongside boyfriend Wes Leavins.

Aimee, 42, was spotted out and about in Beverly Hills to get her nails done during the afternoon.

Aimee is the eldest daughter of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne.
Aimee is the eldest daughter of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne.

Aimee wore dark baggy jeans, slippers, and a black and white stripped button-down for her day of pampering. She also rocked a black leather bucket bag for the day.

She appeared to keep to herself as she popped on her headphones when she walked to the salon.

At one point, Aimee looked deep in conversation with her musician beau as she sipped on a cup of coffee.

Aimee has rarely been seen out in public.
Aimee has rarely been seen out in public.

Aimee has mainly stayed out of the spotlight and is rarely seen alongside her famous siblings, Kelly and Jack Osbourne.

The ARO frontwoman's L.A. outing comes just four months after the Black Sabbath rocker died at the age of 76 in July. Ozzy passed on after suffering from a heart attack.

Aimee, who is also the daughter of Sharon Osbourne, gave an interview back in October, where she spoke candidly about her father's legacy and his health issues.

The singer wore a stripped shirt and cute black bag for her day.
The singer wore a stripped shirt and cute black bag for her day.

“He was in great distress and a lot of pain…. I can’t imagine many people are used to seeing their parents like that,” Aimee said in the Paramount+ documentary Ozzy: No Escape From Now.

She added Ozzy’s health battles following his 2018 fall were “quite shocking,” because “he’s had so many accidents that I’ve witnessed.”

"But you could tell this one was not one he was necessarily going to get away with in the same way," she said.

Aimee and her boyfriend, Wes Leavins, looked chill as they headed out.
Aimee and her boyfriend, Wes Leavins, looked chill as they headed out.

“He was in hospital for weeks,” she noted of the 2018 accident, also saying how the British rock star was “traumatized” about “not being able to bounce back like he had in the past."

When he was forced to cancel his 2019 world tour, the situation was “his biggest heartbreak” and was “soul-destroying for him," according to Aimee.

Aimee Osbourne cracked a smile as she went to the nail salon.
Aimee Osbourne cracked a smile as she went to the nail salon.

Aimee is reportedly very estranged from Jack, 40, and Kelly, 41.

“We’re not close at all,” Jack admitted on a July episode of the “Disrespectfully” podcast about Aimee. "We don’t have a great relationship. She’ll be the first to tell you that, so it’s no secret.”

Aimee iconically refused to appear on her family's MTV reality show, The Osbournes, which aired from 20002 until 2005. She has often expressed disdain for her family's antics on the reality show.

