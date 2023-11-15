Frail Ozzy Osbourne Pushed Around in Wheelchair After Son Jack Admits His Dad Will Likely Never Tour Again
Ozzy Osbourne's health woes don't seem to be improving.
On Tuesday, November 14, the 74-year-old was spotted being pushed around in a wheelchair after leaving an office building in Santa Monica, Calif.
Osbourne, accompanied by two other individuals, wore a black T-shirt exposing his tattoo-covered forearms, sweatpants, gold rings, a watch and a face mask, while a blue blanket was draped over his lap to keep him warm, as seen in photos obtained by a news publication.
The rockstar let his long hair loose, as he stared straight into the camera.
This isn't the first time Osbourne has been seen using a wheelchair, as the Black Sabbath frontman has previously been spotted sitting in one in addition to moving around with the help of a cane.
The "Crazy Train" singer's dwindling physical abilities come partially as a symptom of Parkinson's disease, which he was diagnosed with in 2003 — the same year he suffered serious injuries form a quad biking accident.
While Osbourne has known about his diagnosis for two decades, he didn't reveal it publicly until 2020.
"It's not a death sentence… It's a mild form of Parkinson's at the moment. I'm not shaking," the dad-of-six explained during a radio interview at the time.
Due to his setback, Osbourne was forced to retire from touring and cancel what was left of his scheduled shows earlier this year.
"This is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans," he wrote in a social media statement on Wednesday, February 1.
"As you may all know, four years ago, this month, I had a major accident, where I damaged my spine," he continued regarding a fall he suffered inside his home in 2019 that aggravated his previous spinal injury from the near-fatal biking accident 20 years ago. "My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage. My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernetics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak."
Despite announcing his retirement form touring, Osbourne later backtracked and expressed his desire to return to the stage if his body ever allowed him to do so.
While it may be a dream of his to return to touring, Osbourne's son Jack, 38, whom he shares with his wife, Sharon, 71, admitted he doesn't think that would ever realistically happen.
"I don't think he'll tour again," Jack confessed during a recent interview with The Messenger. "But he's gunning to do one-off shows — like festivals, gigs, things like that."
"He's not done yet," declared the media personality, who had to withdraw from the most recent season of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test after six episodes due to medical concerns of his own.
