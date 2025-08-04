Ozzy Osbourne's Daughter-in-Law Calls Late Star 'Goofy and Big-Hearted' in Sweet Tribute, Shares Cute Photos of Rocker With His Grandkids

Article continues below advertisement

Jack Osbourne's wife, Aree, is mourning the loss of Ozzy Osbourne a few days after the music icon was laid to rest. On Sunday, August 3, Aree posted a sweet tribute to the late star and shared numerous adorable photos of Ozzy spending time with his several grandkids.

Jack Osbourne's Wife Aree Honors Ozzy

Source: @areeosbourne/instagram Jack Osbourne's wife, Aree, called the late singer 'the coolest father-in-law around.'

"I’m pretty sure I have the coolest father-in-law around, and the best papa to my kids," Aree's Instagram caption began. "The world got a rockstar but we got an ice lolly loving, goofy, big-hearted guy who made us laugh like no other." "He was always in my corner and I forever am thankful to him for raising my husband and blessing me with my family. We got Nana always, Papa," she added, referring to Ozzy's widow, Sharon. "Keep giving us all those signs from above 🖤✨We’ll keep your name loud, your stories alive, and your love wrapped around us like armor. Forever our guy."

Rare Family Photos of Ozzy Osbourne

Source: @areeosbourne/instagram Aree gushed how goofy and loving Ozzy was with his grandkids.

Images included a snap of Aree and Ozzy on her wedding day, several shots of the "Paranoid" singer cuddling with one of his grandkids and a picture of the family eating dinner together. Aree — who shares one daughter with Jack and is a stepmother to his three other kids — also included a photo of Ozzy beaming while sitting next to Sharon on a private jet while she cradled a newborn.

Source: @areeosbourne/instagram Aree said the rocker was 'always in my corner' before he passed away on July 22.

Fans loved seeing into Ozzy's personal life at home. "He had such an incredible smile 😢❤️," one person wrote, while another penned, "I think this is the most beautiful post I’ve seen across the internet. These photos show him in his element as the loving family man he was. Thank you so much for giving us this most precious glimpse into your private world."

When Did Ozzy Osbourne Die?

Source: @areeosbourne/instagram The British star was diagnosed with Parkinson's years before he died at age 76.

As OK! reported, the Black Sabbath band member died on July 22 at age 76 after a battle with Parkinson's. "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," a message from his loved ones read. "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time." In addition to Jack, Ozzy and Sharon shared daughters Kelly and Aimee, while he welcomed son Louis and daughter Jessica with ex-wife Thelma Riley.

Source: mega Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne welcomed three children together.