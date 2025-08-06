NEWS Ozzy Osbourne's Death Certificate Filed by Rarely Seen Daughter Aimee Features Unexpected Job Title Source: mega;@aro_officialmusic/instagram Ozzy Osbourne's rarely seen daughter Aimee filed the late star's death certificate after he passed away at age 76 on July 22. Stephanie Kaplan Contact us by Email Aug. 6 2025, Published 1:06 p.m. ET

Ozzy Osbourne's death certificate gives a nod to the late star's impact on the music industry. In the paperwork filed by his and wife Sharon Osbourne's rarely seen daughter Aimee, Ozzy's job description was listed as "songwriter, performer and rock legend."

What Did Ozzy Osbourne Die From?

Source: mega Ozzy Osbourne was described as a 'songwriter, performer and rock legend' in his death certificate.

The certificate, which was obtained by another outlet, confirmed the Grammy winner died on July 22 "out of hospital cardiac arrest" and "coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s disease with autonomic dysfunction." He was 76. Aimee has yet to publicly comment on her father's passing, but she did attend the public funeral procession held in Birmingham, England.

Aimee Osbourne to Appear in Documentary About Her Late Dad

Source: mega Aimee Osbourne never appeared on the family's reality show.

As OK! reported, an insider claimed Aimee will appear in the Paramount+ special, Ozzy Osbourne: No Escape From Now, which was planned before the rocker's passing. "Aimee never wanted to be in the spotlight, she was never comfortable with the attention," an insider shared with a news outlet. "However, she believed the documentary about her father’s life was a fitting way to break cover, as the special has a deep and emotive angle." "Fans will be intrigued by what she has to say, nearly as much as learning how Ozzy coped during the latter stages of his life," the insider added, referring to his struggle with Parkinson's disease.

Source: mega Despite wanting her privacy, Aimee Osbourne will appear in 'Ozzy Osbourne: No Escape From Now.'

"It shows how hard things have been for him and the courage he has shown while dealing with a number of serious health issues, including Parkinson’s. It’s about the reality of his life now," Sharon, 72, explained of the doc. "We have worked with a production team we trust and have allowed them the freedom to tell the story openly. We hope that story will inspire people that are facing similar issues to Ozzy." Aimee, 41, never filmed for the family's MTV reality show, The Osbournes, even though her brother Jack, 39, and sister Kelly, 40, did.

Source: mega Kelly Osbourne thanked fans for the 'support' and 'beautiful messages' she's received since Ozzy's death.

The Black Sabbath frontman also had two kids with ex-wife Thelma Riley and adopted her son from a previous relationship. Kelly recently thanked fans for showering her brood with love amid the tragedy. "From the bottom of my heart, thank you. The love, support, and beautiful messages I've received from so many of you have truly helped carry me through the hardest moment of my life," she revealed. "Every kind word, every shared memory, every bit of compassion has meant more than I can ever explain."

Source: mega Ozzy Osbourne passed away at age 76 after a yearslong battle with Parkinson's.