Ozzy Osbourne Ditches The U.S. Over Constant Mass Shootings: 'I Don't Want To Die In America'
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne got candid about their decision to move back to the England after calling the U.S. home for many years.
The couple, who currently holds dual British and American citizenship, first mentioned their plans in March, blaming high taxes as the reason for the change. Now, the rocker has elaborated that lax gun control laws also pushed them to make the move from sunny California back to their 120-year-old Buckinghamshire estate.
"Everything’s f–king ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day," Ozzy said in a recent interview. "God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings."
As a musician, the Black Sabbath singer also voiced concerns regarding the 2017 mass shooting that took place in Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.
"I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in f***ing Forest Lawn," he added, referring to a popular California cemetery chain that serves as the final resting place for many famous figures.
"I’m English. I want to be back," he continued. "But, saying that, if my wife said we’ve got to go and live in Timbuktu, I’ll go. But, no, it’s just time for me to come home."
As OK! previously reported, the "Crazy Train" artist's health recently took a nose dive. Sharon shared the news back in June that Ozzy would be undergoing a major surgery that would "determine the rest of his life." However, she's since clarified her husband's ailing health had nothing to do with their decision to move back to the United Kingdom.
“I knew people would think that. It’s not. It’s just time. America has changed so drastically," the former America's Got Talent judge explained. "It isn’t the United States of America at all. Nothing’s united about it. It’s a very weird place to live right now."