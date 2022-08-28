Ozzy Osbourne Ditches The U.S. Over Constant Mass Shootings: 'I Don't Want To Die In America'

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne got candid about their decision to move back to the England after calling the U.S. home for many years.

The couple, who currently holds dual British and American citizenship, first mentioned their plans in March, blaming high taxes as the reason for the change. Now, the rocker has elaborated that lax gun control laws also pushed them to make the move from sunny California back to their 120-year-old Buckinghamshire estate.