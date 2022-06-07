Sharon Osbourne Offers Two Cents On Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Megxit After Platinum Jubilee Attendance: 'I Felt Sorry For Them'

Sharon Osbourne is weighing in on the Sussexes' exit after their recent attendance at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The television personality speculated Prince Harry "must" have some regrets about the way he and wife Meghan Markle ditched their royal lives back in March 2020. She shared her views on how the embattled royal possibly feels when she joined the Fox News coverage of Queen Elizabeth II's jubilee celebrations alongside Piers Morgan, per Page Six.