Sharon Osbourne Offers Two Cents On Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Megxit After Platinum Jubilee Attendance: 'I Felt Sorry For Them'
Sharon Osbourne is weighing in on the Sussexes' exit after their recent attendance at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
The television personality speculated Prince Harry "must" have some regrets about the way he and wife Meghan Markle ditched their royal lives back in March 2020. She shared her views on how the embattled royal possibly feels when she joined the Fox News coverage of Queen Elizabeth II's jubilee celebrations alongside Piers Morgan, per Page Six.
According to the former The Talk host, the festivities honoring Her Majesty's 70 years on the throne served as a moment of reflection for Harry and Meghan, who picked up their lives two years ago and headed to California to seemingly try their hand at a Hollywood career.
Addressing their attendance at the celebrations, Sharon reportedly said on the show: “The royal family has always been like a Shakespearean play for me. I have to tell you when I saw them [Harry and Meghan] earlier on … I felt sorry for them. And the way that they were parted from the family.”
Aside from the couple being met with loud boos from the crowd when they attended the Service of Thanksgiving for Her Majesty in London on Saturday, June 4, Harry and Meghan were not invited to join the rest of the royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the royal flypast, given that they are no longer working royals.
“I do feel sorry for him [Prince Harry] because I think that there must be a huge part of him that regrets,” Sharon added, referencing the couple's Megxit that shocked the world.
In regards to Harry and Meghan being shunned from the Trooping the Colour ceremony on Thursday, June 2, the red-headed celeb said, per the outlet, “I mean, can you imagine how he felt with the whole family in that procession and he would have normally been there on one of those horses with his uniform and everything.”
Sharon went on to suggest Harry may have seen Prince William and their other family members together on the balcony and realized, "My children are not going to grow up with their cousins."
“It’s got to have an effect on you when they don’t have any cousins, aunts, uncles,” she reportedly declared.
Harry and Meghan announced in January 2020 that they would be stepping back from their senior royal duties. The royal-turned-Hollywood couple moved to Montecito, Calif., later that year to start their lives anew.