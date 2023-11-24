'I Should Have Died': Ozzy Osbourne Reflects on Why He's Still Alive After Losing Rock Star Friends

Ozzy Osbourne knows he's one of the lucky ones.

While accepting the Rolling Stone U.K. Icon Award on Thursday, November 23, the "Crazy Train" musician, 74, looked back on his wild days on the road and why he's still here on earth after losing many friends to addiction.

"I've been doing a lot of reflection while I've been laid up, and all my drinking partners, I've realized they're all f------ dead," he admitted.